Inspiring Author, Joan E. Murray: Life Lessons Rooted in Faith Deliver Powerful ‘Trust Truths’

Joan E. Murray is totally committed to helping people discover their destinies. Joan is the founder and CEO of Joan Murray Ministries (JMM) and Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions (SOH). She is an international Bible teacher, pastor, speaker, author and missionary who loves the Word of God and desires to see people experience freedom, wholeness and victory in all areas of life. She has over twenty-five (25) years of management experience in the field of Retail, Physical Therapy and with the American Board of Otolaryngology. While at Lakewood Church, Joan served as the Director of Member Care and a Steven Ministry Leader. Weekly Joan provides counseling help and humanitarian aide to those who are struggling in life. Joan serves the Veterans in Houston, TX monthly in addition to providing annual back to school outreaches and serving as an advisor to several churches and ministries, locally, nationally and internationally. Joan has travelled extensively domestically and internationally sharing the gospel message and serving the needs of the poor, widows, orphans and aliens. Joan has been featured on TBN, Daystar, TCT Network, Christian Television Network (CTN), ABC 6-kaaltv, Destiny TV and on international television networks and in various magazines and newspaper articles. She has been aired on a number of radio stations, such as KSBJ, The Word, BPN Radio, Moody Radio, Fisk University, WFSK-FM, The Tom Sumner Program…..etc. Currently Joan can be heard daily on BPNRadio.com. Joan has recently released her new book, “You Can TRUST Him,” which was written for anyone who struggles with TRUSTing God during difficult seasons in their lives; and when negative experiences and disappointments have eroded their TRUST. www.joanmurrayministries.org