Inspiring Author, Joan E. Murray: Life Lessons Rooted in Faith Deliver Powerful ‘Trust Truths’
You Can TRUST Him: Anchoring Your Hope in God During Difficult Times
Who can we turn to in times of need when those around us have failed us? God is faithful, trustworthy, and He is always working on your behalf.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trust is a complex topic for a lot of folks, especially those trying to navigate personal challenges without a reliable support system of family and friends. Who can we turn to in times of need when those around us have failed us? “God is faithful, trustworthy, and He is always working on your behalf,” says international Bible teacher Joan E. Murray. “He invites you into a one-on-one intimate conversation with Him.
— Joan E. Murray
As you grow in Him and come to know how truly faithful He is, He will reveal to you He is Lord even when you are facing tough times. You can trust Him.” In her inspirational new book, You Can TRUST Him: Anchoring Your Hope in God During Difficult Times, Murray aims to help readers rediscover their confidence in God and reconnect with their faith through uplifting stories of modern day men and women who, in the midst of devastating hardship, chose to trust God. Woven throughout are explorations of Biblical figures who were unsure they could survive their painful struggles: Hagar, Jeremiah, Caleb, John the Baptist, Mary Magdalene and Leah, to name a few. The result is a powerful juxtaposition of old and new reminders of God’s presence in our lives, and deep truths about God’s love, compassion and care for each of His children.
You Can TRUST Him brings the Bible to life and seeks to help us trust His Word, trust His timing and trust that He will help us navigate through the painful seasons of life. Author Joan E. Murray is the founder and CEO of Joan Murray Ministries and Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions. She is an international Bible teacher, pastor, speaker and missionary who loves the Word of God and desires to see people experience freedom, wholeness and victory in all areas of life. She has 25 years of experience in management, counseling and in providing help and humanitarian aid to those who are struggling in life.
Joan E. Murray knew from an early age she was destined for great things. Over the past thirty years she has been passionately teaching the life-changing Word of God in churches, Bible study groups, conferences, seminars and workshops. Her profound faith and her knowledge of the Bible have equipped her to teach, train, counsel and pray for those in need. Her love of God, her compassionate heart, and her desire to see people healed and set free by His power, are her driving force.
She serves the veterans in Houston, provides annual back-to-school outreaches and serves as an advisor to several churches and ministries, locally, nationally and internationally. Joan has travelled the world, sharing the gospel message and serving the needs of vulnerable populations.
Joan has been featured on TBN, Daystar, TCT Network, Christian Television Network (CTN), ABC 6/KAAL TV and Destiny TV. Her show, "The Word With Joan Murray Ministries" can be seen on The Now Television Network. Joan has also been featured in various magazines, i.e.....Global Woman Magazine, Beverly Hills Magazine and various newspaper articles. She has aired on a number of radio stations, such as KSBJ, The Word, BPN Radio, Moody Radio, Fisk University, WFSK-FM, The Tom Sumner Program, Wilkins Radio…..etc. and can be heard daily on BPNRadio.com, Channel 8.
For more information, please visit www.joanmurrayministries.org, or follow the author on Facebook (Joan Murray or Joan Murray Ministries/Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions); on Instagram (jmmcontactus); and on Twitter (@jmmseedsofhope). You can also visit her YouTube channel, Joan Murray Ministries.
Author, Joan E. Murray , You Can TRUST Him