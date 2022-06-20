Inspirational Author, Joan E. Murray, Inspires Readers on Parenting Struggles
When the storms are raging in the midst of your family. You Can TRUST God to bring you to a victorious outcome.
Delays are not denials just holding patterns while God is working on the details for your family. He is with you and You Can TRUST Him.””HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The struggles of parenting are real and sometimes painful but Jesus is your anchor in the storms, says Joan E. Murray, in her new book, You Can TRUST Him: Anchoring Your Hope in God During Difficult Times. In Luke 1, there is the story of Elizabeth who struggled to conceive a child, as many women who face this challenge today. She had difficulties conceiving John the Baptist who was the forerunner of Jesus Christ. Although many parents are facing some devastating struggles, many can be an Overcomer because Jesus is right there with them and fighting for them.
— Joan E. Murray
In Joan E. Murray, inspirational book, You Can TRUST Him: Anchoring Your Hope in God During Difficult Times, Joan encourages parents on how Jesus is the answer when they feel they are swimming uphill and they will not make it.
Author Joan E. Murray is the founder and CEO of Joan Murray Ministries and Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions. She is an international Bible teacher, pastor, speaker and missionary who loves the Word of God and desires to see people experience freedom, wholeness and victory in all areas of life. She has 25 years of experience in management, counseling and in providing help and humanitarian aid to those who are struggling in life.
She serves the veterans in Houston, provides annual back-to-school outreaches and serves as an advisor to several churches and ministries, locally, nationally and internationally. Joan has travelled the world, sharing the gospel message and serving the needs of vulnerable populations.
Joan has been featured on TBN, Daystar, TCT Network, Christian Television Network (CTN), ABC 6/KAAL TV, Destiny TV and on international television networks and in various magazines, i.e.....Global Woman Magazine, Beverly Hills Magazine and various newspaper articles. She has aired on a number of radio stations, such as KSBJ, The Word, BPN Radio, Moody Radio, Fisk University, WFSK-FM, The Tom Sumner Program, Wilkins Radio…..etc. and can be heard daily on BPNRadio.com, Channel 8.
For more information, please visit www.joanmurrayministries.org, or follow the author on Facebook (Joan Murray or Joan Murray Ministries/Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions); on Instagram (@jmmcontactus); and on Twitter (@jmmseedsofhope). Visit her YouTube channel, Joan Murray Ministries.
Prayer for Your Children: https://joanmurrayministries.org/prayer/prayer-for-children/
