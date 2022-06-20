Inspirational Author, Joan E. Murray, Inspires Readers on Parenting Struggles

Trust

Anchoring Your Hope in God During Difficult Times

You Can TRUST Him Workbook

Prayer

A Guide to A Powerful Prayer Life

When the storms are raging in the midst of your family. You Can TRUST God to bring you to a victorious outcome.

Delays are not denials just holding patterns while God is working on the details for your family. He is with you and You Can TRUST Him.””
— Joan E. Murray
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The struggles of parenting are real and sometimes painful but Jesus is your anchor in the storms, says Joan E. Murray, in her new book, You Can TRUST Him: Anchoring Your Hope in God During Difficult Times. In Luke 1, there is the story of Elizabeth who struggled to conceive a child, as many women who face this challenge today. She had difficulties conceiving John the Baptist who was the forerunner of Jesus Christ. Although many parents are facing some devastating struggles, many can be an Overcomer because Jesus is right there with them and fighting for them.

In Joan E. Murray, inspirational book, You Can TRUST Him: Anchoring Your Hope in God During Difficult Times, Joan encourages parents on how Jesus is the answer when they feel they are swimming uphill and they will not make it.

Author Joan E. Murray is the founder and CEO of Joan Murray Ministries and Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions. She is an international Bible teacher, pastor, speaker and missionary who loves the Word of God and desires to see people experience freedom, wholeness and victory in all areas of life. She has 25 years of experience in management, counseling and in providing help and humanitarian aid to those who are struggling in life.

She serves the veterans in Houston, provides annual back-to-school outreaches and serves as an advisor to several churches and ministries, locally, nationally and internationally. Joan has travelled the world, sharing the gospel message and serving the needs of vulnerable populations.

Joan has been featured on TBN, Daystar, TCT Network, Christian Television Network (CTN), ABC 6/KAAL TV, Destiny TV and on international television networks and in various magazines, i.e.....Global Woman Magazine, Beverly Hills Magazine and various newspaper articles. She has aired on a number of radio stations, such as KSBJ, The Word, BPN Radio, Moody Radio, Fisk University, WFSK-FM, The Tom Sumner Program, Wilkins Radio…..etc. and can be heard daily on BPNRadio.com, Channel 8.

For more information, please visit www.joanmurrayministries.org, or follow the author on Facebook (Joan Murray or Joan Murray Ministries/Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions); on Instagram (@jmmcontactus); and on Twitter (@jmmseedsofhope). Visit her YouTube channel, Joan Murray Ministries.

Prayer for Your Children: https://joanmurrayministries.org/prayer/prayer-for-children/

Linda Crump
Joan Murray Ministries
+1 281-398-2501
lindac@joanmurrayministries.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Author, Joan E. Murray - You Can TRUST Him - God Sees Me

Linda Crump
Joan Murray Ministries
+1 281-398-2501
lindac@joanmurrayministries.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Author, Joan E. Murray; Never Give Up

You just read:

Inspirational Author, Joan E. Murray, Inspires Readers on Parenting Struggles

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Linda Crump
Joan Murray Ministries
+1 281-398-2501 lindac@joanmurrayministries.org
Company/Organization
Joan Murray Ministries
16203 Park Row, Suite 120
Houston, Texas, 77084
United States
+1 281-398-2501
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Joan E. Murray is totally committed to helping people discover their destinies. Joan is the founder and CEO of Joan Murray Ministries (JMM) and Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions (SOH). She is an international Bible teacher, pastor, speaker, author and missionary who loves the Word of God and desires to see people experience freedom, wholeness and victory in all areas of life. She has over twenty-five (25) years of management experience in the field of Retail, Physical Therapy and with the American Board of Otolaryngology. While at Lakewood Church, Joan served as the Director of Member Care and a Steven Ministry Leader. Weekly Joan provides counseling help and humanitarian aide to those who are struggling in life. Joan serves the Veterans in Houston, TX monthly in addition to providing annual back to school outreaches and serving as an advisor to several churches and ministries, locally, nationally and internationally. Joan has travelled extensively domestically and internationally sharing the gospel message and serving the needs of the poor, widows, orphans and aliens. Joan has been featured on TBN, Daystar, TCT Network, Christian Television Network (CTN), ABC 6-kaaltv, Destiny TV and on international television networks and in various magazines and newspaper articles. She has been aired on a number of radio stations, such as KSBJ, The Word, BPN Radio, Moody Radio, Fisk University, WFSK-FM, The Tom Sumner Program…..etc. Currently Joan can be heard daily on BPNRadio.com. Joan has recently released her new book, “You Can TRUST Him,” which was written for anyone who struggles with TRUSTing God during difficult seasons in their lives; and when negative experiences and disappointments have eroded their TRUST. www.joanmurrayministries.org

More From This Author
Inspirational Author, Joan E. Murray, Inspires Readers on Parenting Struggles
Author, Joan E. Murray, Inspires Readers During Difficult Times.
Inspiring Author, Joan E. Murray: Life Lessons Rooted in Faith Deliver Powerful ‘Trust Truths’
View All Stories From This Author