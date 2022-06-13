Author, Joan E. Murray, Inspires Readers During Difficult Times.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The disruption and difficulties of life has caused many to adjust to a "new normal." However, Christians must remember who they are, and in whose image they are created. "Your value is not in what you do, what you own, what you can contribute to others, or even in your vocation, it is in the fact that you are a child of the King of Heaven," says, Author, Joan E. Murray.

Joan E. Murray's inspirational book, You Can TRUST Him: Anchoring Your Hope in God During Difficult Times, is filled with powerful reminders that God is always working in His children's favor, even when it seems their prayers go unanswered.

You Can TRUST Him takes an in-depth journey into inspirational, personal and Biblical stories that reveal trust truths in the midst of hardship. Joan takes us into the lives of many people who were unsure they could survive their painful struggles: Hagar, Jeremiah, Caleb, John the Baptist, Mary Magdalene and Leah, just to name a few. Joan shares how even when they struggled with trusting God, He showed up powerfully in their lives and provided victorious outcomes. You Can TRUST Him brings the Bible alive and aims to help us trust His Word, trust His timing and trust that He will help us navigate through the painful seasons of life.

Author Joan E. Murray is the founder and CEO of Joan Murray Ministries and Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions. She is an author, international Bible teacher, speaker and missionary who loves the Word of God and desires to see people experience freedom, wholeness and victory in all areas of life. She has 25 years of experience in management, counseling and in providing help and humanitarian aide to those who are struggling in life.

She serves the veterans in Houston, provides several annual back-to-school outreaches and serves as an advisor to several churches and ministries, locally, nationally and internationally. Joan has travelled the world, sharing the gospel message and serving the needs of vulnerable populations.

Joan has been featured on TBN, Daystar, TCT Network, Christian Television Network (CTN), ABC 6/KAAL TV, Destiny TV and on international television networks and in various magazines, i.e.. Global Woman Magazine, Beverly Hills Magazine and various newspaper articles. She has aired on a number of radio stations, such as KSBJ, The Word, BPN Radio, Moody Radio, Fisk University, WFSK-FM, The Tom Sumner Program, Wilkins Radio…..etc. and can be heard daily on BPNRadio.com, Channel 8. "The WORD with Joan Murray Ministries" can be viewed every Tuesday @ 6:30 a.m. on The NOW Television Network.

For more information, please visit www.joanmurrayministries.org, or follow the author on Facebook (Joan Murray or Joan Murray Ministries/Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions); on Instagram (jmmcontactus); on Twitter (@jmmseedsofhope) and can be heard on all Podcasts platforms via "The Word with Joan Murray Ministries." You can also visit her YouTube channel, Joan Murray Ministries.

You Can TRUST Him: Anchoring Your Hope in God During Difficult Times
Publisher: Xulon Press/Salem Media Group

ISBN-10: 1632216183
ISBN-13: 978-1632216182

Available from www.jemmuniquegifts.com, Amazon.com, BN.com, Walmart, Apple Books, Joanmurrayministries.org and wherever books are sold.

Prayer on Purpose Program

