Governor Abbott Appoints Parker, Names Goldberg Chair Of Texas Holocaust, Genocide, And Anti-Semitism Advisory Commission

TEXAS, April 27 - April 27, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Sandra Hagee Parker to the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Anti-Semitism Advisory Commission for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. Additionally, Governor Abbott has named Ken Goldberg as Chair of the commission. The commission conducts studies on anti-Semitism in the state, provides assistance to schools, and meets with appropriate representatives of public and private organizations to provide information in addition to various education duties around the state.

Sandra Hagee Parker of San Antonio is the in-house counsel for Global Evangelism, Inc. and Christians United for Israel (CUFI). She is the Chairwoman of the Board for the CUFI Action Fund, a board member for Aid the Silent, and a member of the State Bar of Texas. Parker received a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity University, an Executive Master of Public Service & Administration degree from the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s School of Law.

Ken Goldberg of Dallas is retired from Gold Metal Recyclers, which he founded in 1976 and helped it grow into the largest privately held metal recycling company in the southwestern United States. Goldberg is former President of Dallas’ Jewish Community Center, andchaired a campaign that raised over $3 billion to support Israel’s economy from 2016-2018 for The State of Israel Bonds while still serving on Israel Bonds’ national board. He was a vice president and a member of the founding team for the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum and North Texas’ chair of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s Cabinet while serving on its National Council. Goldberg received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin.