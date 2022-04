Green Wine Future 2022 Announces Schedule

Topics Range From Biodiversity to Wine Tourism

NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Wine Future 2022, an international wine business conference focused on sustainability solutions and climate crisis responses, is pleased to announce its schedule. Virtual presentations will take place over four days throughout eight hosting regions. A brief introduction from the regional sponsor along with an update on climate change's broader impacts of that region will proceed the informative sessions. Session moderators and speakers are wine Industry experts, academics, scientists, world leaders, and celebrities from across the globe who are working to create a more sustainable future for our shared planet. Additional details about the conference are at greenwinefuture.com Monday May 23Santiago de Chile Time Zone Green Wine Future Latin America9:00 Welcome Speech - Aurelio Montes9:15 Keynote - Greg Jones9:30 Greenhouse Gas EmissionsModerator: Martin ReyesSpeakers: Antonio Martins, Sandrine Sommer, Hayley Purbrick, Riikka Sukula, Michael Wentworth10:45 Luxury and SustainabilityModerator: Jane AnsonSpeakers: Nicole Rolet, Diana Verde Nieto, Liz Thach, Jean-Charles Boisset, Caroline Messemaecker11:45 Ups and Downs of Vineyard LocationModerator: Dan PetroskiSpeakers: João Santos, Álvaro Gonzalez, Camilla Lunelli, James Robson12:45 Keynote - Natalia BayonaCalifornia Time Zone Green Wine Future North America14:00 Welcome Speech - Robert Koch14:15 Keynote - Miguel Torres14:30 Old VinesModerator: Michèle ShahSpeakers: Dylan Grigg, Claude Bourguignon, Victoria Gonzalez-Gordon, Marcelo Lanino, Salvo & Simone Foti, Rosa Kruger / André Morgenthal15:45 New Products and ServicesModerator: Kevin AtticksSpeakers: Prateek Srivastava, Ole Nielsen, Isaac Rabadá, Nicholas Karavidas, Marco Bezzi, Christian Deblasio16:45 Sustainable FinancesModerator: Pam StrayerSpeakers: Elisa Turner, Ela Eskinazi, Matt Young, Terry Wheatley17:45 Keynote - Pau RocaTuesday May 24South Africa Time Zone Green Wine Future Africa9:00 Welcome Speech - Siobhan Thompson9:15 Keynote Speech - Hans Schultz9:30 BiodiversityModerator: Birte JantzenSpeakers: Gian Matteo Baldi, Olga Barboza, Jonathan Hamlet, Prue Henschke, Lydia Bourguignon10:45 Wine TourismModerator: Gergely SzolnokiSpeakers: Marisah Nieuwoudt, Niklas Ridoff, Anna Brittain, Catherine Leparmentier11:45 Carbon SequestrationModerator: Erica DuecySpeakers: Robert White, Joseph Brinkley, Josep Ribas Portella12:45 Keynote Speech - Jose NaranjoPortugal Time Zone Green Wine Future Portugal14:00 Welcome Speech - Frederico Falcão14:15 Keynote Speech - Kim Nicholas14:30 The Porto Protocol Adrian Bridge15:45 Sustainable Winemaking PracticesModerator: Doug FrostSpeakers: Riccardo Cotarella, Mark Brevot, Theresa Breuer, Benedetto Amoroso, Scott Shull16:45 Transport and SupplyModerator: Fabio PiccoliSpeakers: Sara Norrell, Rafael Del Rey, Pierre Corvisier, Sandra Carvão17:45 Keynote - Chef Clarence LouieWednesday May 25Spain Time Zone Green Wine Future Spain9:00 Welcome Speech - Angel Villafranca9:15 Keynote Speech - Carlo de Biasi9:30 Adaptive Vine MaterialModerator: José VouillamozSpeakers: Darrell Lizamore, Ingrid Poblete, Laura Catena, Antonio Graça10:45 Int. Sustainability Certification ProgramModerator: Elin McCoySpeakers: Belinda Jackson, Alison Sokol Blosser, Elizabeth Whitlow, Petrus Bosman11:45 PackagingModerator: Jimena AmorósSpeakers: Melissa Monti Saunders, Patrick Spencer, Tristan Destremau12:45 Keynote Speech - Jonathan FoleyFrance Time Zone Green Wine Future France14:00 Welcome Speech - François Bayrou and François Ruhlman14:15 Keynote Speech - Roger Boulton14:30 Renewable EnergyModerator: Cyril PennSpeakers: José Carlos Matos, Victoria Gonzalez-Gordon, Treasury Wine Estates15:45 Water ManagementModerator: David GravesSpeakers: Francesco Cinzano, Tom Shapland, Graham O´Rourke16:45 Community ResponsibilityModerator: Andrew CatchpoleSpeakers: Rōpata Taylor, Aurelio Montes, Rollo Gabb17:45 Keynote Speech - Sylvia EarleThursday May 26New Zealand Time Zone Green Wine Future Oceania9:00 Welcome Speech - Damien O´Connor, Phillip Gregan9:15 Keynote Speech - Fernando Valladares9:30 Government PoliciesModerator: Andrew CaillardSpeakers: Edwin Massey, Allison Jordan, Karen Ross, Tony Battaglene11:30 The Value of Organic/BiodynamicsModerator: Michael ChengSpeakers: Sebastián Tramón, Gerard Bertrand, Johan Reyneke, Bernadino Sani, Nigel Greening, Jaume Gramona11:45 Emerging RegionsModerator: Wendy VallasterSpeakers: Kamil Barczentewicz, Sven Moesgaard, Andrés Valero, Juan Pablo Murgia12:45 Keynote Speech - Ivan EskildsenAustralia Time Zone Green Wine Future Australia14:00 Welcome Speech - James March14:15 Keynote Speech - Miguel Soto14:30 Regenerative ViticultureModerator: Stacey BriscoeSpeakers: Steve Smith, Emmanuel Bourguignon, Shaun Kajiwara, Pablo Dolan15:45 Virtual EventsModerator: Pancho CampoSpeakers: Honore Comfort,Tristán Destremau, Jonathan Harclerode16:45 Circular EconomyModerator: Fabio PiccoliSpeakers: Bárbara Wolff, Carlos Moro, Stefano Scardocchia, François Ruhlmann17:45 Keynote Speech - Pancho CampoGreen Wine Future 2022 will occur May 23-26, a fully online gathering broadcast simultaneously in English, Spanish, French and Italian from eight parts of the planet in their respective time zones: USA, Chile, Portugal, Spain, France, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. More than 150 speakers will speak about new technologies, viticultural and oenological advances, sustainable finance, green tourism, business and governmental policies, biodiversity, water, community responsibility, and more.Program is subject to change.About Chrand EventsCHRAND is an agency founded by former tennis professional and Olympic captain Pancho Campo. Organizers of world-class events for the last 30 years in over 20 countries, CHRAND has managed and produced concerts, sporting events, summits and conferences with some of the most important world leaders, artists, athletes, and Nobel Prize winners including: US President Barack Obama, US Vice-President Al Gore, UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, film director Francis Ford Coppola, Sting, Pink Floyd, André Agassi and Enrique Iglesias amongst other notables.About Balzac CommunicationsBalzac Communications & Marketing is an agency whose mission is to deliver tailored solutions for clients with values that align with their own. The company guides clients through the process of achieving their vision and transforming their business through sustainable growth, teamwork, transparency and inclusivity. Balzac’s clients span the world of food and beverage, with a particular specialty in wine and spirits. The company offers services in marketing strategy, public relations, digital marketing, influencer marketing, email marketing, event marketing, and crisis communications.Media ContactMichael Wangbickler (Pacific Time)President, Balzac Communicationsmwangbickler@balzac.com