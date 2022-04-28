Submit Release
Green Wine Future 2022 Announces Schedule

Topics Range From Biodiversity to Wine Tourism

NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Wine Future 2022, an international wine business conference focused on sustainability solutions and climate crisis responses, is pleased to announce its schedule. Virtual presentations will take place over four days throughout eight hosting regions. A brief introduction from the regional sponsor along with an update on climate change's broader impacts of that region will proceed the informative sessions. Session moderators and speakers are wine Industry experts, academics, scientists, world leaders, and celebrities from across the globe who are working to create a more sustainable future for our shared planet. Additional details about the conference are at greenwinefuture.com.

Monday May 23
Santiago de Chile Time Zone Green Wine Future Latin America

9:00 Welcome Speech - Aurelio Montes

9:15 Keynote - Greg Jones

9:30 Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Moderator: Martin Reyes
Speakers: Antonio Martins, Sandrine Sommer, Hayley Purbrick, Riikka Sukula, Michael Wentworth

10:45 Luxury and Sustainability
Moderator: Jane Anson
Speakers: Nicole Rolet, Diana Verde Nieto, Liz Thach, Jean-Charles Boisset, Caroline Messemaecker

11:45 Ups and Downs of Vineyard Location
Moderator: Dan Petroski
Speakers: João Santos, Álvaro Gonzalez, Camilla Lunelli, James Robson

12:45 Keynote - Natalia Bayona

California Time Zone Green Wine Future North America
14:00 Welcome Speech - Robert Koch
14:15 Keynote - Miguel Torres
14:30 Old Vines
Moderator: Michèle Shah
Speakers: Dylan Grigg, Claude Bourguignon, Victoria Gonzalez-Gordon, Marcelo Lanino, Salvo & Simone Foti, Rosa Kruger / André Morgenthal

15:45 New Products and Services
Moderator: Kevin Atticks
Speakers: Prateek Srivastava, Ole Nielsen, Isaac Rabadá, Nicholas Karavidas, Marco Bezzi, Christian Deblasio

16:45 Sustainable Finances
Moderator: Pam Strayer
Speakers: Elisa Turner, Ela Eskinazi, Matt Young, Terry Wheatley

17:45 Keynote - Pau Roca

Tuesday May 24
South Africa Time Zone Green Wine Future Africa

9:00 Welcome Speech - Siobhan Thompson

9:15 Keynote Speech - Hans Schultz

9:30 Biodiversity
Moderator: Birte Jantzen
Speakers: Gian Matteo Baldi, Olga Barboza, Jonathan Hamlet, Prue Henschke, Lydia Bourguignon

10:45 Wine Tourism
Moderator: Gergely Szolnoki
Speakers: Marisah Nieuwoudt, Niklas Ridoff, Anna Brittain, Catherine Leparmentier

11:45 Carbon Sequestration
Moderator: Erica Duecy
Speakers: Robert White, Joseph Brinkley, Josep Ribas Portella

12:45 Keynote Speech - Jose Naranjo

Portugal Time Zone Green Wine Future Portugal

14:00 Welcome Speech - Frederico Falcão

14:15 Keynote Speech - Kim Nicholas

14:30 The Porto Protocol Adrian Bridge

15:45 Sustainable Winemaking Practices
Moderator: Doug Frost
Speakers: Riccardo Cotarella, Mark Brevot, Theresa Breuer, Benedetto Amoroso, Scott Shull

16:45 Transport and Supply
Moderator: Fabio Piccoli
Speakers: Sara Norrell, Rafael Del Rey, Pierre Corvisier, Sandra Carvão

17:45 Keynote - Chef Clarence Louie

Wednesday May 25
Spain Time Zone Green Wine Future Spain

9:00 Welcome Speech - Angel Villafranca

9:15 Keynote Speech - Carlo de Biasi

9:30 Adaptive Vine Material
Moderator: José Vouillamoz
Speakers: Darrell Lizamore, Ingrid Poblete, Laura Catena, Antonio Graça

10:45 Int. Sustainability Certification Program
Moderator: Elin McCoy
Speakers: Belinda Jackson, Alison Sokol Blosser, Elizabeth Whitlow, Petrus Bosman

11:45 Packaging
Moderator: Jimena Amorós
Speakers: Melissa Monti Saunders, Patrick Spencer, Tristan Destremau

12:45 Keynote Speech - Jonathan Foley

France Time Zone Green Wine Future France

14:00 Welcome Speech - François Bayrou and François Ruhlman

14:15 Keynote Speech - Roger Boulton

14:30 Renewable Energy
Moderator: Cyril Penn
Speakers: José Carlos Matos, Victoria Gonzalez-Gordon, Treasury Wine Estates

15:45 Water Management
Moderator: David Graves
Speakers: Francesco Cinzano, Tom Shapland, Graham O´Rourke

16:45 Community Responsibility
Moderator: Andrew Catchpole
Speakers: Rōpata Taylor, Aurelio Montes, Rollo Gabb

17:45 Keynote Speech - Sylvia Earle

Thursday May 26
New Zealand Time Zone Green Wine Future Oceania

9:00 Welcome Speech - Damien O´Connor, Phillip Gregan

9:15 Keynote Speech - Fernando Valladares

9:30 Government Policies
Moderator: Andrew Caillard
Speakers: Edwin Massey, Allison Jordan, Karen Ross, Tony Battaglene

11:30 The Value of Organic/Biodynamics
Moderator: Michael Cheng
Speakers: Sebastián Tramón, Gerard Bertrand, Johan Reyneke, Bernadino Sani, Nigel Greening, Jaume Gramona

11:45 Emerging Regions
Moderator: Wendy Vallaster
Speakers: Kamil Barczentewicz, Sven Moesgaard, Andrés Valero, Juan Pablo Murgia

12:45 Keynote Speech - Ivan Eskildsen

Australia Time Zone Green Wine Future Australia

14:00 Welcome Speech - James March

14:15 Keynote Speech - Miguel Soto

14:30 Regenerative Viticulture
Moderator: Stacey Briscoe
Speakers: Steve Smith, Emmanuel Bourguignon, Shaun Kajiwara, Pablo Dolan

15:45 Virtual Events
Moderator: Pancho Campo
Speakers: Honore Comfort,Tristán Destremau, Jonathan Harclerode

16:45 Circular Economy
Moderator: Fabio Piccoli
Speakers: Bárbara Wolff, Carlos Moro, Stefano Scardocchia, François Ruhlmann

17:45 Keynote Speech - Pancho Campo

Green Wine Future 2022 will occur May 23-26, a fully online gathering broadcast simultaneously in English, Spanish, French and Italian from eight parts of the planet in their respective time zones: USA, Chile, Portugal, Spain, France, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. More than 150 speakers will speak about new technologies, viticultural and oenological advances, sustainable finance, green tourism, business and governmental policies, biodiversity, water, community responsibility, and more.

Program is subject to change.


About Chrand Events

CHRAND is an agency founded by former tennis professional and Olympic captain Pancho Campo. Organizers of world-class events for the last 30 years in over 20 countries, CHRAND has managed and produced concerts, sporting events, summits and conferences with some of the most important world leaders, artists, athletes, and Nobel Prize winners including: US President Barack Obama, US Vice-President Al Gore, UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, film director Francis Ford Coppola, Sting, Pink Floyd, André Agassi and Enrique Iglesias amongst other notables.

About Balzac Communications

Balzac Communications & Marketing is an agency whose mission is to deliver tailored solutions for clients with values that align with their own. The company guides clients through the process of achieving their vision and transforming their business through sustainable growth, teamwork, transparency and inclusivity. Balzac’s clients span the world of food and beverage, with a particular specialty in wine and spirits. The company offers services in marketing strategy, public relations, digital marketing, influencer marketing, email marketing, event marketing, and crisis communications.


Media Contact

Michael Wangbickler (Pacific Time)
President, Balzac Communications
mwangbickler@balzac.com

Michael Wangbickler
Balzac Communications
+1 707-255-7667
email us here

