Green Wine Future 2022 Announces Schedule
Topics Range From Biodiversity to Wine TourismNAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Wine Future 2022, an international wine business conference focused on sustainability solutions and climate crisis responses, is pleased to announce its schedule. Virtual presentations will take place over four days throughout eight hosting regions. A brief introduction from the regional sponsor along with an update on climate change's broader impacts of that region will proceed the informative sessions. Session moderators and speakers are wine Industry experts, academics, scientists, world leaders, and celebrities from across the globe who are working to create a more sustainable future for our shared planet. Additional details about the conference are at greenwinefuture.com.
Monday May 23
Santiago de Chile Time Zone Green Wine Future Latin America
9:00 Welcome Speech - Aurelio Montes
9:15 Keynote - Greg Jones
9:30 Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Moderator: Martin Reyes
Speakers: Antonio Martins, Sandrine Sommer, Hayley Purbrick, Riikka Sukula, Michael Wentworth
10:45 Luxury and Sustainability
Moderator: Jane Anson
Speakers: Nicole Rolet, Diana Verde Nieto, Liz Thach, Jean-Charles Boisset, Caroline Messemaecker
11:45 Ups and Downs of Vineyard Location
Moderator: Dan Petroski
Speakers: João Santos, Álvaro Gonzalez, Camilla Lunelli, James Robson
12:45 Keynote - Natalia Bayona
California Time Zone Green Wine Future North America
14:00 Welcome Speech - Robert Koch
14:15 Keynote - Miguel Torres
14:30 Old Vines
Moderator: Michèle Shah
Speakers: Dylan Grigg, Claude Bourguignon, Victoria Gonzalez-Gordon, Marcelo Lanino, Salvo & Simone Foti, Rosa Kruger / André Morgenthal
15:45 New Products and Services
Moderator: Kevin Atticks
Speakers: Prateek Srivastava, Ole Nielsen, Isaac Rabadá, Nicholas Karavidas, Marco Bezzi, Christian Deblasio
16:45 Sustainable Finances
Moderator: Pam Strayer
Speakers: Elisa Turner, Ela Eskinazi, Matt Young, Terry Wheatley
17:45 Keynote - Pau Roca
Tuesday May 24
South Africa Time Zone Green Wine Future Africa
9:00 Welcome Speech - Siobhan Thompson
9:15 Keynote Speech - Hans Schultz
9:30 Biodiversity
Moderator: Birte Jantzen
Speakers: Gian Matteo Baldi, Olga Barboza, Jonathan Hamlet, Prue Henschke, Lydia Bourguignon
10:45 Wine Tourism
Moderator: Gergely Szolnoki
Speakers: Marisah Nieuwoudt, Niklas Ridoff, Anna Brittain, Catherine Leparmentier
11:45 Carbon Sequestration
Moderator: Erica Duecy
Speakers: Robert White, Joseph Brinkley, Josep Ribas Portella
12:45 Keynote Speech - Jose Naranjo
Portugal Time Zone Green Wine Future Portugal
14:00 Welcome Speech - Frederico Falcão
14:15 Keynote Speech - Kim Nicholas
14:30 The Porto Protocol Adrian Bridge
15:45 Sustainable Winemaking Practices
Moderator: Doug Frost
Speakers: Riccardo Cotarella, Mark Brevot, Theresa Breuer, Benedetto Amoroso, Scott Shull
16:45 Transport and Supply
Moderator: Fabio Piccoli
Speakers: Sara Norrell, Rafael Del Rey, Pierre Corvisier, Sandra Carvão
17:45 Keynote - Chef Clarence Louie
Wednesday May 25
Spain Time Zone Green Wine Future Spain
9:00 Welcome Speech - Angel Villafranca
9:15 Keynote Speech - Carlo de Biasi
9:30 Adaptive Vine Material
Moderator: José Vouillamoz
Speakers: Darrell Lizamore, Ingrid Poblete, Laura Catena, Antonio Graça
10:45 Int. Sustainability Certification Program
Moderator: Elin McCoy
Speakers: Belinda Jackson, Alison Sokol Blosser, Elizabeth Whitlow, Petrus Bosman
11:45 Packaging
Moderator: Jimena Amorós
Speakers: Melissa Monti Saunders, Patrick Spencer, Tristan Destremau
12:45 Keynote Speech - Jonathan Foley
France Time Zone Green Wine Future France
14:00 Welcome Speech - François Bayrou and François Ruhlman
14:15 Keynote Speech - Roger Boulton
14:30 Renewable Energy
Moderator: Cyril Penn
Speakers: José Carlos Matos, Victoria Gonzalez-Gordon, Treasury Wine Estates
15:45 Water Management
Moderator: David Graves
Speakers: Francesco Cinzano, Tom Shapland, Graham O´Rourke
16:45 Community Responsibility
Moderator: Andrew Catchpole
Speakers: Rōpata Taylor, Aurelio Montes, Rollo Gabb
17:45 Keynote Speech - Sylvia Earle
Thursday May 26
New Zealand Time Zone Green Wine Future Oceania
9:00 Welcome Speech - Damien O´Connor, Phillip Gregan
9:15 Keynote Speech - Fernando Valladares
9:30 Government Policies
Moderator: Andrew Caillard
Speakers: Edwin Massey, Allison Jordan, Karen Ross, Tony Battaglene
11:30 The Value of Organic/Biodynamics
Moderator: Michael Cheng
Speakers: Sebastián Tramón, Gerard Bertrand, Johan Reyneke, Bernadino Sani, Nigel Greening, Jaume Gramona
11:45 Emerging Regions
Moderator: Wendy Vallaster
Speakers: Kamil Barczentewicz, Sven Moesgaard, Andrés Valero, Juan Pablo Murgia
12:45 Keynote Speech - Ivan Eskildsen
Australia Time Zone Green Wine Future Australia
14:00 Welcome Speech - James March
14:15 Keynote Speech - Miguel Soto
14:30 Regenerative Viticulture
Moderator: Stacey Briscoe
Speakers: Steve Smith, Emmanuel Bourguignon, Shaun Kajiwara, Pablo Dolan
15:45 Virtual Events
Moderator: Pancho Campo
Speakers: Honore Comfort,Tristán Destremau, Jonathan Harclerode
16:45 Circular Economy
Moderator: Fabio Piccoli
Speakers: Bárbara Wolff, Carlos Moro, Stefano Scardocchia, François Ruhlmann
17:45 Keynote Speech - Pancho Campo
Green Wine Future 2022 will occur May 23-26, a fully online gathering broadcast simultaneously in English, Spanish, French and Italian from eight parts of the planet in their respective time zones: USA, Chile, Portugal, Spain, France, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. More than 150 speakers will speak about new technologies, viticultural and oenological advances, sustainable finance, green tourism, business and governmental policies, biodiversity, water, community responsibility, and more.
Program is subject to change.
