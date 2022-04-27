Submit Release
Artist Donates Sculpture to Raise Funds for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Forever Free by Austin Casson

This work is forged with fire and hammers. So are the Ukrainians... Their courage is real and rare.”
— Austin Casson, Artist
TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Temecula, California, April 2022) Nationally recognized sculptor and artist, Austin Casson, is donating his sculpture, “Forever Free” to help fund the Ukrainian relief effort. This sculpture combines hand-forged stainless steel and silk sunflowers, the Ukrainian national flower, and stands 33” tall.

“This work is forged with fire and hammers. So are the Ukrainians... Their courage is real and rare." said artist Austin Casson.

The work was inspired in part by the viral story of the old woman who gave sunflower seeds to Russian invading forces and valiantly told them “Take these seeds so sunflowers grow here when you die.”

Forever Free will be on display at the Library of Congress art exhibit on June 28th, 29th, and 30th. It will also be shown at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington D.C. at that time.

Forever free will be auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to the Ukrainian relief cause.

"There are openings for more artists' work and I strongly encourage other artists to join in the effort. We are not helpless to lend our art talents," encourages Casson.

The Forever Free has been selected by Uniting US, a national veterans art group to be shown in the Library of Congress Art Show. The theme of this show is ” From conflict to creativity.”

"Austin's Forever Free sculpture embodies the concepts and goals the show stands for," said United US Show Director AnnMarie Halterman. She added, "Art can have powerful messages and Austin's sculpture speaks to what is and what can be."

“My goal is to raise as much as possible. It has been gratifying to see all the people who have seen the work, understood the goal, and just jumped in to help. I really want to thank Uniting US Show Director AnnMarie Halterman, who has truly helped me showcase Forever Free.” says artist Austin Casson.

Casson is no stranger to being a philanthropic artist. His works have raised over $40K for golden eagle research, mountain lion research, and The Santa Rosa Plateau Foundation, a children's nature education program in Temecula, CA.

More information about Uniting US’s gallery can be found at https://unitingus.org/
More information about Austin Casson can be found at https://austincasson.com/ or 914-316-4294
More information about the auction contact AnnMarie Halterman amhalterman@yahoo.com

###

Media Contact: Austin Casson, Sculpter, 914-316-4294, austincasson@gmail.com

Austin Casson
austincasson@gmail.com
Austin Casson

