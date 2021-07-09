The Idaho Wildlife Museum Unveils Complete Remington Bronze Sculpture Collection
View The Original-Size 22-Piece Collection July 10COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Idaho Wildlife Museum in Coeur d'Alene Idaho is excited to announce the grand unveiling of the world’s only complete original-size Frederic Remington Bronze Sculpture Collection. The grand unveiling will be at 8pm on Saturday, July 10, 2021 between the Museum and the Riverstone Pond in a private ceremony for a few hundred people.
Frederic Remington was an American sculptor whose renowned work depicted western America during the 19th century. Showcasing imagery of cowboys and horses, Frederic Remington’s sculptures evoke nostalgia and excitement. Frederic Remington was known for first introducing action into western bronze sculpture art beginning in 1895 with his Bronco Buster sculpture, his most famous work, of which a bronze reproduction has sat in the White House since Ronald Reagan.
Dan Pinkerton stated: "It is ironic that the largest displays of Remington's western bronze sculpture art are located in the eastern United States in New York and Oklahoma. Finally, the most famous western bronze sculptor in the United States is represented for the first time with all 22 original-size bronze sculptures in one location in the West."
Remington completed 22 western bronze sculptures before he died at age 48, with his most expensive bronze — the 29 inch high "Coming Through the Rye" — selling at auction for $4.4 million.
Nowhere in the world have all 22 original-size Remington bronze sculptures been displayed in one location, until now. The largest sculpture, "The Cowboy", is 12 feet high and 14 feet wide and has never been reproduced in its original size, until now. Dan and Kathryn Pinkerton and family personally photographed and measured the original "Cowboy" in Philadelphia, and hired Foundry Michelangelo in Battle Ground, Washington to exactly reproduce "The Cowboy" in its massive size using their 3D technology and bronze foundry. As a result, the Coeur d'Alene-based Idaho Wildlife Museum will be the only location in the world that displays all 22 of Remington's bronze sculpture reproductions in their original size.
The Idaho Wildlife Museum, which is owned by the Idaho Character Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation, showcases one of the largest collections of bronze wildlife sculptures in the world. The art collection includes life-size bronze sculptures, paintings, sandblasted glass wilderness art, original paintings by local artists, limited edition prints, and enlarged aluminum photography of Idaho’s vast magnificent ranges and wilderness. The IWM features 49 character qualities essential in business and life success, for the purpose of inspiring visitors to finish strong with integrity. The museum is a private collection viewed by appointment only. Group tours are available on a limited basis, typically on Friday afternoons. Typical group tour costs are a suggested $10 per person donation to the Foundation and can be booked online at www.IdahoWM.org.
