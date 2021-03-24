Hagadone Marine Group Announces Major Expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hagadone Marine Group based out of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is upping the boat moorage game in a big way.
The largest project by Hagadone Corporation in over 12 years has officially been announced. Craig Brosenne, President of Hagadone Marine Group, has publicized the $15 million dollar construction of the region’s first and only dry stack facility. It is slated for construction to commence July 1st, 2021 with a target completion and grand opening of April 1st, 2022 – timed accordingly for the beautiful Coeur d’Alene summer.
“Thanks to the vision and vigilant planning of Duane and Brad Hagadone, this project will be first-class from start to finish,” Brosenne said. ”It’s our goal that this development meets the same high-quality standards that the Hagadone family has required of its other properties. The company continues to beautify the west entrance to the city.”
The project stems from the escalating high demand of boat slips on Lake Coeur d’Alene. In fact, Hagadone Marine Group currently has a substantial waiting list. The project will involve the erection of an impressive 60-foot tall structure, featuring 47,700+ sq ft of indoor storage space. The building will have the ability to house 380 boats within a five-story custom racking system. It’s a significant expansion of the company’s popular Quick Launch program.
It will be the only facility like it in the State of Idaho or in the region as a whole. Two specially designed forklifts, each weighing 80,000 pounds, will have the ability to remove and launch, or replace and restack, a boat at a rate of every 5 minutes. The forklifts were a significant investment of their own at $400,000 per lift. A custom 36-slip valet dock has already been built for Quick Launch boats waiting to depart onto the lake or to be re-shelved. The top rack, at five stories high, can handle a 6000-pound boat. Once a boat is removed from the dry stack, a custom fuel truck will be on-hand to gas up the boat before it goes in the water, eliminating the need to stop at a gas dock.
Brosenne indicated that Quick Launch customers signing an annual contract will receive full Concierge Service and will be able to easily schedule boat launches or drop-offs through their Quick Launch App, SpeedyDock. Rates have yet to be announced and deposits will be accepted this upcoming summer for the 2022 season. All purchases of new 2022 model boats from Hagadone Marine Group’s premium brand selection – including Axis, Barletta, Chris-Craft, Cobalt, Harris, Malibu, Regal, and Coeur Custom – will have a Quick Launch slip available and obtainable for their use.
Adjacent to the Quick Launch building will be a new Clubhouse featuring a café, cocktails, and to-go items as well as a private gated parking area exclusive for Quick Launch guests. In addition, Hagadone Marine Group will be offering a Valet Concierge Service to the Quick Launch members. This service provides the delivery of boating equipment directly to the tenant’s boat, both from the tenant’s car as well as from the Clubhouse. This added experience is a first-class amenity and offers a worry-free service for a day out on the lake. The indoor storage provided by the new Quick Launch structure is undoubtedly the best way for customers to protect their investment while their boat is not in use.
“This will be a complex and detail-oriented project that has taken our company over four years to plan,” Brosenne said. “We’re very excited about the effect Quick Launch will have on the local economy, giving people additional and improved access to not only the lake, but also to the businesses of North Idaho. We believe this will bring millions of additional dollars to Coeur d’Alene’s community”.
John Barlow will supervise the construction of the project. The design team includes Welch Comer Engineering of Coeur d’Alene and architect Kol Nelson of BP Design Works. The project has been awarded to T.W. Clark Construction of Spokane as the general contractor.
This innovative development aspires to follow Hagadone Marine Group’s company mission statement: “To be the premium provider of the best on-the-water experience.”
Cally King
Cally King
Hagadone Marine Group
+1 208-765-2300 ext. 7519
cking@hagadonemarine.com