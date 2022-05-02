Syntrio Announces Appointment of Industry Executive as Chief Technology Officer
Deryl Dorsett will accelerate product development and innovation as company positions for continued strong growth and customer satisfaction in 2022
I’m honored to join the Syntrio team. It is more important than ever that businesses understand how their markets and customer needs are trending.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place announced the appointment of Deryl Dorsett as chief technology officer.
Deryl brings to Syntrio a successful record of working closely with customers to drive product strategy and delivery. His experience stems from leadership roles at industry benchmark companies, including Signify Health, Match.com and Verint.
As chief technology officer, he leads the engineering teams for Syntrio’s learning, hotline and web reporting, and employee experience platform product lines where he’s focused on strategy, innovation and product-led growth.
Also joining Syntrio is Jacob Artz as director of product management and analytics. Jacob has a passion for education, data science and cutting-edge technologies and he brings to Syntrio valuable industry experience working with OIA Global and Renaissance Learning.
“We are excited to have Deryl and Jacob on the team where they’ll amplify Syntrio’s ability to bring to market high-quality products and services,” said Thomas O’Keefe, President and CEO, Syntrio. “Last year was exceptional for Syntrio as we successfully scaled our product development, service and distribution. We are delighted to have them on board as we ramp our global business.”
Today, Syntrio services more than 6,000 customers with unique lines of business that address some of today’s hottest human resource, ethics and compliance initiatives:
- Syntrio Hotline and Web Reporting empowers employees and a speak up culture with proven, 24-hour hotline, web reporting and case management services.
- Syntrio Learning engages employees and drives performance with elearning libraries in key segments, including employment law and harassment, ethics and compliance, and diversity, equity and inclusion.
- Syntrio Engage is an innovative employee experience platform that encourages all employees to speak up and managers to listen up.
“I’m honored to join the Syntrio team,” said Deryl Dorsett, Chief Technology Officer, Syntrio. “It is more important than ever that businesses understand how their markets and customer needs are trending. I’m confident we’ll continue our growth and customer satisfaction trajectory this year and beyond.”
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place – one organization, one culture, one person at a time. Easy, affordable and innovative Syntrio solutions include a robust employee experience platform and reporting hotline and more than 1,000 elearning courses in Employment Law and Harassment, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills and Cybersecurity. For more information visit syntrio.com.
