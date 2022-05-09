Author, Joan E. Murray - 'You Can TRUST Him When Your Life is Spinning Out of Control'
You Can TRUST Him When Your Life is Spinning Out of Control
We have to recognize that delays are not denials. They’re simply holding patterns while God is working on the situations in our lives.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The disruption and difficulties of life's has uprooted our time with the Lord. Our once normal daily routines has changed dramatically. Many people have lost their jobs or loved ones, despite praying diligently for different outcomes. As we adjust to the "new normal", now is the perfect time to reestablish our faith and rebuild our trust in God.
— Joan E. Murray
Joan E. Murray’s inspirational new book, You Can TRUST Him: Anchoring Your Hope in God During Difficult Times, is filled with powerful reminders that God is always working in our favor, even when it seems that he hasn’t heard our prayers.
“We get disappointed with God because our expectations of what He should have done when we prayed is not what He actually did,” Joan said during a recent interview with Prayer on Purpose. “We have to recognize that delays are not denials. They’re simply holding patterns while God is working on the situations in our lives.”
You Can TRUST Him takes an in-depth journey into inspirational, personal and Biblical stories that reveal trust truths in the midst of hardship. Joan takes us into the lives of many people who were unsure they could survive their painful struggles: Hagar, Jeremiah, Caleb, John the Baptist, Mary Magdalene and Leah, just to name a few. She shares how even when they struggled with trusting God, He showed up powerfully in their lives and provided victorious outcomes. You Can TRUST Him brings the Bible alive and aims to help us trust His Word, trust His timing and trust that He will help us navigate through the painful seasons of life.
Author Joan E. Murray is the founder and CEO of Joan Murray Ministries and Seeds of Hope Worldwide Missions. She is an international Bible teacher, pastor, speaker and missionary who loves the Word of God and desires to see people experience freedom, wholeness and victory in all areas of life. She has 25 years of experience in management, counseling and in providing help and humanitarian aid to those who are struggling in life.
She serves the veterans in Houston, provides annual back-to-school outreaches and serves as an advisor to several churches and ministries, locally, nationally and internationally. Joan has travelled the world, sharing the gospel message and serving the needs of vulnerable populations.
Joan has been featured on TBN, Daystar, TCT Network, Christian Television Network (CTN), ABC 6/KAAL TV and Destiny TV. Her show, "The Word With Joan Murray Ministries" can be seen on The Now Television Network. Joan has also been featured in various magazines, i.e..Global Woman Magazine, Beverly Hills Magazine and various newspaper articles. She has aired on a number of radio stations, such as KSBJ, The Word, BPN Radio, Moody Radio, Fisk University, WFSK-FM, The Tom Sumner Program, Wilkins Radio…..etc. and can be heard daily on BPNRadio.com, Channel 8.
Linda Crump
Joan Murray Ministries
+1 2813982501
lindac@joanmurrayministries.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
God Sees Me