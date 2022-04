NAMIC Announces Recipients of Annual Vision Awards

ESPN, HBO/HBO Max, and Comcast Among Honorees Celebrated for Diverse and Inclusive Programming

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) last night honored media companies who set new standards for diversity programming at its 28th annual Vision Awards. The NAMIC Vision Awards celebrate original, multiplatform television programming that reflects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience. Presented live as part of a reception hosted by The Walter Kaitz Foundation, the Awards were announced during Kaitz’s Hollywood Creative Forum.“As our industry’s consumer base becomes increasingly diverse, culturally relevant content is central to our industry’s sustainability,” said A. Shuanise Washington, president and CEO of NAMIC. “The NAMIC Vision Awards importantly shines a light on programming that sets bold, new standards for inclusion by reflecting the myriad culture, stories, and contributions of people from diverse backgrounds and walks of life.”NAMIC issued a total of 17 Vision Awards for networks and distributors. HBO/HBO MAX led the honors with five awards for the sixth consecutive year for its programs: Zendaya: Euphoria; Insecure; We’re Here; Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel; and PAUSE with Sam Jay. ESPN followed with two awards for Darren Waller: Gratitude and Somos Afro-Latinos.The full slate of winners are as follows:AnimationMolly of Denali – GBH Kids | PBS KIDSBest Performance – ComedyTracy Morgan: The Last O.G. – TBSBest Performance – DramaZendaya: Euphoria – HBO/HBO MaxChildren’sSee Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special – Sesame WorkshopComedyInsecure – HBO/HBO MaxDigital Media – Long FormEquality, Identity & Hope: The Asian American Experience – ComcastDigital Media – Short FormVoices of the Civil Rights Movement – Elaine Brown: Creating the Conditions for Revolutionary Change – Comcast NBCUniversalDocumentaryHomeroom – HuluDramaThe Chi – SHOWTIMEForeign LanguageSomos Afro-Latinos – ESPNLifestyleLuda Can’t Cook – Discovery+News/InformationalVICE News’s Black Lives Matter: A Global Reckoning – VICE NewsOriginal Movie or SpecialRobin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – LifetimeRealityWe’re Here – HBO/HBO MaxReality – Social IssuesDarren Waller: Gratitude – ESPNSportsReal Sports with Bryant Gumbel – HBO/HBO MaxVariety/Talk ShowPAUSE with Sam Jay – HBO/HBO MaxA panel of judges, comprised of industry executives, review the award submissions each year. The applications are open to broadcast and cable networks, cable operators, and syndicators. Video on Demand content produced by cable and/or broadcast companies for web or mobile digital platforms were also eligible to apply. For more information, or to view the 2022 NAMIC Vision Awards winners gallery, visit https://namicvisionawards.com/winners.aspx # # #ABOUT NAMICNAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization advancing cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in the media and entertainment industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy, and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the American population. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter.