STEPHEN CRYSTAL ANNOUNCES ONLINE MEDIA AND GAMING OPERATOR PARIEKSHIT MAADISHETTI TO JOIN SCCG LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR INDIA

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management Founder and CEO, Stephen Crystal, announced that Pariekshit Maadishetti has joined the SCCG Management leadership team for India.

Pariekshit Maadishetti is the Founder of Gridlogic. Headquartered in India, Gridlogic is one of the fastest growing groups with diversified interests across various sectors including media and hospitality apart from gaming.

Pariekshit previously has been a part of many successful ventures and advises various startup companies and products in one of the multiple roles as investors, board member and mentor.

Pariekshit played a significant role in getting B2B space active for rummy in India with TJN (Taj Network), which is Gridlogic’s skill games platform with award winning brands which are unique and have custom branding. Most importantly this helps maintain the liquidity needed to operate successfully.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

SCCG Management celebrates 2022 as its 30th Anniversary of leadership and innovation for the gaming industry.

