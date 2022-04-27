CW & Sons Infrastructure look to make their NASCAR debut with the sponsorship of JJ Yeley and MBM
We embody different perspectives, ideas, and backgrounds to complete a common goal.”TAMPA, FL, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe, Productive, Adaptable. These are the qualities that are essential to any NASCAR team looking to find success through the rigors of a long, 10 month season. Similarly, this is a fundamental piece of the vision that CW & Sons Infrastructure has adopted in order to achieve their goal of becoming a leading utility contractor in the Mid-Atlantic region.
— Chris Welch, Founder and CEO of CW & Sons Infrastructure
“We strive to be the safest, most productive, and adaptable underground infrastructure company serving the Mid-Atlantic by fostering a diverse culture of integrity and continued improvement through investments in our people and innovations.” Said Chris Welch, Founder and CEO of CW & Sons Infrastructure.
In NASCAR, there are no one-man shows. There must be a team of diversely skilled people that are all capable of doing their job to the best of their abilities so that the car and team can race well on the weekends. Likewise, CW & Sons Infrastructure believes that their company thrives off of their employee’s diversity. “Our teams continue to challenge the status quo and provide real world input to leadership which allows forward thinking ideas, and new means and methods to solve complex issues. We embody different perspectives, ideas, and backgrounds to complete a common goal.”
CW & Sons Infrastructure will make their NASCAR debut as the primary sponsor on the number No.66 Xfinity car supported by other tried and true companies like Stormwater Management Solutions, CNC Civil Services, and M&M Welding and Fabricators as associate sponsors. JJ Yeley will be piloting the number 66 car with the CW & Sons Infrastructure logo prominently stretched across the hood and sides of the car this weekend at the Dover Motor Speedway in the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash Race.
“I am so proud to be representing a company like CW & Sons Infrastructure. To be able to represent a company that believes in the value of teamwork to find solutions really aligns with my personal values and perspectives, not just towards racing, but life in general.” Said JJ Yeley.
About CW & Sons Infrastructure:
CW & Sons Infrastructure, Inc. was established in 2009 with the goal of becoming a leading utility contractor in the Mid-Atlantic region. We specialize in the installation of underground infrastructure supporting utility companies, public and government agencies, and private companies.
Building on the foundations of our experienced and professional employees, CW & Sons has become a recognized industry leader capable of delivering exceptional quality safely and efficiently. Based in the District of Columbia as a Certified Business Enterprise (CBE), CW & Sons proudly serves the greater Washington, DC and Mid-Atlantic region.
https://cwsons.com/
AFFILIATIONS & AWARDS
NUCA of DC (Chapter of the National Utility Contractors Association)
Has been an active member since 2016. We have taken an increasingly active role in Chapter activities including participation on the Safety Committee as well as having a seat on the Board of Directors since 2020.
ABC of Metro Washington (Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors)
Has been a member of ABC of Metro Washington since 2014. We are proud to have achieved PLATINUM level status in ABC’s STEP (Safety Training Evaluation Process) in 2021. We have reached a higher level of achievement each year since we started the program in 2019.
ABC’s 2020 “Excellence in Construction” Award in the Excavation/Site Work Category for our “Emergency Work Feeder 69019 Potomac River” Project
About MBM Motorsports:
Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. MBM Motorsports is owned by Carl Long, who also started as a driver in 1983 at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC and South Boston Speedway. Before starting MBM Motorsports, Carl drove (and continues to drive part time) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series. MBM Motorsports began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014 and has a team best finish of 3rd in the 2020 Daytona Firecracker 250. The team fields the No. 13, 49,61, and 66 cars for various drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner Carl Long. https://www.mbmmotorsports.com/about/
About AMG Sport (AMG):
Located in Tampa FL, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
