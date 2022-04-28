UnifyCloud and Lansweeper announce new partnership and integration to drive digital transformation
While the CloudAtlas platform is discovery tool agnostic, we feel that the capabilities and comprehensive data capture of the Lansweeper platform is a perfect fit for CloudAtlas.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a global ISV and cloud solutions provider specializing in accelerating digital transformation and managing modernization, cybersecurity, compliance, and cost in the cloud, is excited to announce a partnership and integration with Lansweeper, a market-leading provider of IT Asset Management 2.0 solutions. This alliance combines the advanced capabilities of their software platforms to deliver an end-to-end digital transformation experience.
UnifyCloud and Lansweeper have partnered to integrate Lansweeper’s data discovery and inventory software with UnifyCloud’s CloudAtlas platform to deliver a seamless discovery and digital transformation process. Taking advantage of the capabilities of Lansweeper’s software to discover IT infrastructure and assets without having to install any software, CloudAtlas can perform a comprehensive and detailed analysis to deliver a full assessment of cloud readiness, modernization options, remediation requirements, cost, and level of effort to help organizations build a cloud strategy and roadmap. CloudAtlas can then be used to migrate to the cloud and manage and optimize the new cloud environment. The Lansweeper-CloudAtlas integration delivers a seamless experience with Lansweeper inventory data automatically transferred to CloudAtlas for analysis and assessment.
“While the CloudAtlas platform is discovery tool agnostic, we feel that the capabilities and comprehensive data capture of the Lansweeper platform is a perfect fit for CloudAtlas. Lansweeper provides all the data CloudAtlas needs to perform any number of analyses, from infrastructure assessment to app and data modernization to cloud security and optimization,” said Brent Farr, Senior Director of Worldwide Channels at UnifyCloud. “And the integration makes it just that much easier to take advantage of all the Lansweeper and CloudAtlas can offer to our customers and partners.”
The alliance between UnifyCloud and Lansweeper will deliver seamless integration, expert inventory discovery, reduced time to cloud, and provide the peace of mind that well-informed decisions will lead to successful digital transformation. Combining the infrastructure discovery of Lansweeper with the automated analysis of CloudAtlas will streamline service delivery with solutions that optimize efficiency, minimize risk and cost, and maximize benefit for the client or partner.
“We are so excited to take the next step in our partnership with UnifyCloud,” said Christina Klein, Vice President of Global Channel Partners at Lansweeper. “Our software will now work together to provide a complete cloud migration platform. All the vital infrastructure discovered by Lansweeper links automatically to UnifyCloud’s CloudAtlas platform to provide the analysis and guidance to modernize and migrate and operate a well-managed cloud environment.”
About UnifyCloud:
UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. Built on Azure PaaS, CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Azure.
UnifyCloud has been recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award, winner of the 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award, and is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, IP Cosell Partner, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact marke@unifycloud.com, visit unifycloud.com, or follow UnifyCloud on LinkedIn.
About Lansweeper:
Lansweeper is an IT asset management software provider helping businesses better understand, manage, and protect their IT devices and network. Lansweeper helps customers minimize risks and optimize their IT assets by providing actionable insight into their IT infrastructure at all times, offering trustworthy, valuable, and accurate insights about the state of users, devices, and software. Since its launch in 2004, Lansweeper has been developing a software platform that scans and inventories all types of IT devices, installed software and active users on a network – allowing organizations to centrally manage their IT.
The Lansweeper platform currently discovers and monitors over 80 million connected devices from 28,000+ customers, including Mercedes, FC Barcelona, Michelin, Carlsberg, Nestle, IBM, and Samsung to governments, banks, NGOs, and universities, driven by its 180+ strong teams in Belgium, Spain, Italy, UK, Ireland, and the USA. Follow Lansweeper on LinkedIn.
