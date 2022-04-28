Keith Nakasone joins ConvergeOne Government Solutions Advisory Board
ConvergeOne Government Solutions (C1GS) welcomes Keith Nakasone, Senior Federal Strategist, to the C1GS Advisory Board
Keith’s background and experience will be invaluable in making sure we have the right strategies in place to deliver success for the agencies we serve.”MT. OLIVE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConvergeOne Government Solutions (“C1GS”) today announced the appointment of Keith Nakasone to their Advisory Board. The highly respected executive joined VMware in June 2021 as Senior Federal Strategist, supporting VMware's Government, Education and Healthcare sector. In his role, Nakasone is focused on delivering IT and acquisition solutions with agility, flexibility, scalability, and security as a priority.
— Jason Friend, President & CEO C1GS
Nakasone joined VMware from the US. General Services Administration, where he was the Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Acquisition Management and focused on delivering IT acquisition solutions for the present and beyond. Prior to GSA, he served as Senior Procurement Executive at the FCC overseeing the Acquisitions and Procurements, Contracting Officer’s and Contracting Officer’s Representative Certification programs, and was responsible for the agency’s small business goals. Nakasone also spent 20+ years working for the US Department of Defense, where he worked for the US Army, Navy, and DISA on advancing their IT and telecommunications infrastructure. Nakasone holds a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University in Ft. McNair, Washington D.C and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Hawaii Pacific University in Honolulu, HI. He currently resides in Arlington, VA and enjoys spending time traveling back and forth between Hawaii, Las Vegas, and other resort locations.
Jason Friend, President & CEO of ConvergeOne Government Solutions had this to say about this key addition to the advisory board: “At C1GS our purpose is to identify, analyze and solve problems so our government customers can accomplish their missions more effectively. Keith is a technology thought leader and innovator with experience on both the government side and in the commercial sector as a strategist at VMWare, one of the companies leading the way in digital transformation. Having served the American people for over 30 years, including senior leadership roles at the FCC and GSA, Keith exemplifies the highest qualities of public service. We’re thrilled to have his guidance as we continue to grow our organization and position for the future.”
About the C1GS Mission