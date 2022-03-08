Robin Portman joins ConvergeOne Government Solutions Board of Directors
ConvergeOne Government Solutions (C1GS) welcomes Robin Portman, CEO, Board Chair, Growth Executive to the C1GS Board of Directors
Robin’s appointment to the Advisory Board is one big step in our growth trajectory and will help us make sure that we have the right focus and strategy for success.”MT. OLIVE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConvergeOne Government Solutions (“C1GS”) today announced the appointment of industry leader Robin Portman to their Advisory Board. A well-respected executive with experience at the highest levels, Portman held roles most recently as CEO and now Board Chair at Atlas Research, LLC. and as Chief Growth Officer with Booz Allen Hamilton. Long recognized for her drive and ability to lead and grow a business, Robin was named to the Washington Business Journal’s list of “Women Who Mean Business.”
— Jason Friend, President & CEO C1GS
Over the course of her career, Robin has leveraged her passion for driving innovation to catalyze growth and performance in organizations, with a particular focus on technology and human capital to address clients' unique mission challenges. She created and led a strategic group for Georgetown’s School of Nursing & Health Studies, and served as an adjunct professor for business innovations. “It’s not just technology for technology’s sake but using implementation science to ensure that we have the evidence that this is going to work,” she said. “I’m a builder. I love to build things.” Portman will help C1GS develop an innovation ecosystem and diffuse those best practices across the organization.
Giving and service are important values for Robin. She now serves as Board chair for Belong, a community-based nonprofit in Vienna, VA with a mission to create a loving and inclusive community where all belong and have equal opportunities for social, spiritual, education and economic success. She also serves on the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s National Advisory Board, as well as the board of trustees for Easter Seals DC/MD/VA chapter.
Jason Friend, President & CEO of ConvergeOne Government Solutions had this to say about Portman’s addition to the team: “We are truly excited to have Robin on our board, not just because of her wealth of experience and expertise, but because her values fit so well with ours. We both believe that we can improve lives by bringing the best people and technologies to bear to solve problems for government customers. Her work in healthcare and her ongoing charitable service are a testament to that spirit of caring. At C1GS our purpose is to identify, analyze and solve problems so our government customers can accomplish their missions more effectively.”
About the C1GS Mission