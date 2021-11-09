Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,486 in the last 365 days.

ConvergeOne Government Solutions ("C1GS") awarded new GSA Multiple Award Schedule

Federal Technology Solutions Provider

ConvergeOne Government Solutions

C1GS continues to expand their portfolio of offerings under this MAS contract to better serve its their customers

At C1GS we begin with the customer in mind, and their mission determines our focus. We solve problems for our customers, and this new MAS contract will give us a great way to help them succeed.”
— Jason Friend, President C1GS
MT. OLIVE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal technology solutions leader ConvergeOne Government Solutions (“C1GS”) today announced they have been awarded a new GSA Multiple Award Schedule #47QTCA22D000L. This contract carries a 5-year initial period of performance and will enable C1GS to continue providing best-in-class products and services to their customers. With no ceiling on task orders, the new MAS contract will provide a perfect vehicle to support the company’s aggressive growth plan. As part of an almost $2 billion growing IT company, C1GS continues to expand their portfolio of offerings under this MAS contract to better serve its customers.

According to Jason Friend, the CEO of ConvergeOne Government Solutions: “Everything we do at C1GS starts with the customer in mind; that determines where we focus and invest because their mission comes first. Although we are known as an IT company, we see ourselves as a solution provider. That’s what we do - we solve problems for our customers. We are passionate about supporting their missions, and this new MAS contract will give us a great way to help them succeed.”

The C1GS MAS contract currently includes a range of IT products and professional services, with pre-competed prices that offer excellent value to customers. ConvergeOne Government Solutions is a federally-focused wholly-owned subsidiary of ConvergeOne, Inc., a $1.7B proven, product and services system integration provider. C1GS offer technology products and services to Department of Defense, Intelligence, Healthcare and Civilian agencies.

C1GS provides Cloud, Cybersecurity, RPA, Hybrid Workforce, Data Center, Enterprise Networking, Collaboration and Customer Experience solutions throughout the complete project lifecycle; from consultation and design, to implementation, optimization, and ongoing support and management.

The C1GS comprehensive portfolio provides one of the broadest and deepest solution offerings in the industry, backed by three decades of experience and a nationwide team of certified experts.

Richard Anderson
ConvergeOne Government Solutions
+1 313-729-8862
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

ConvergeOne Government Solutions ("C1GS") awarded new GSA Multiple Award Schedule

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.