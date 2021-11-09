ConvergeOne Government Solutions ("C1GS") awarded new GSA Multiple Award Schedule
C1GS continues to expand their portfolio of offerings under this MAS contract to better serve its their customers
At C1GS we begin with the customer in mind, and their mission determines our focus. We solve problems for our customers, and this new MAS contract will give us a great way to help them succeed.”MT. OLIVE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal technology solutions leader ConvergeOne Government Solutions (“C1GS”) today announced they have been awarded a new GSA Multiple Award Schedule #47QTCA22D000L. This contract carries a 5-year initial period of performance and will enable C1GS to continue providing best-in-class products and services to their customers. With no ceiling on task orders, the new MAS contract will provide a perfect vehicle to support the company’s aggressive growth plan. As part of an almost $2 billion growing IT company, C1GS continues to expand their portfolio of offerings under this MAS contract to better serve its customers.
— Jason Friend, President C1GS
According to Jason Friend, the CEO of ConvergeOne Government Solutions: “Everything we do at C1GS starts with the customer in mind; that determines where we focus and invest because their mission comes first. Although we are known as an IT company, we see ourselves as a solution provider. That’s what we do - we solve problems for our customers. We are passionate about supporting their missions, and this new MAS contract will give us a great way to help them succeed.”
The C1GS MAS contract currently includes a range of IT products and professional services, with pre-competed prices that offer excellent value to customers. ConvergeOne Government Solutions is a federally-focused wholly-owned subsidiary of ConvergeOne, Inc., a $1.7B proven, product and services system integration provider. C1GS offer technology products and services to Department of Defense, Intelligence, Healthcare and Civilian agencies.
C1GS provides Cloud, Cybersecurity, RPA, Hybrid Workforce, Data Center, Enterprise Networking, Collaboration and Customer Experience solutions throughout the complete project lifecycle; from consultation and design, to implementation, optimization, and ongoing support and management.
The C1GS comprehensive portfolio provides one of the broadest and deepest solution offerings in the industry, backed by three decades of experience and a nationwide team of certified experts.
