Coast’s R&E Racing Returns to East Coast Nationals; #FatMap919 Extols Carolina Comfort Food
Coast Packing’s ProMod Camaro Sizzles on the Strip as Season Gets Under WayVERNON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a sure sign that spring has sprung, Coast Packing Company’s R&E Racing team and its ’69 Noonan Hemi ProCharger Pro Mod Camaro burned rubber during PDRA’s East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C. – while area restaurants on #FatMap919, longtime partisans of lard and beef tallow, positively cooked.
For this latest North Carolina stop, Coast Packing, the leading supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western U.S., refreshed and expanded online gastronomic #FatMap919 (https://batchgeo.com/map/0093c966c9b53076e9e317daafd3ffef ) highlighting local spots where fans can “Taste the Difference” that traditional animal fats make in popular dishes. The 78 new eateries on #FatMap919 all feature menu items prepared with lard and/or beef tallow.
Mid-way between Raleigh and Fayetteville, the Benson track is surrounded on all sides by spots offering authentic North Carolina fare, much of based around animal fats that don’t stint on flavor.
In Raleigh, at Big Ed's City Market Restaurant (www.bigedsnc.com), a specialty of the house is fried fat back, accompanied by hot biscuits made with lard. True to its name, Saint Jacques (www.saintjacquesfrenchcuisine.com) in Raleigh adds a Southern spin on classic French cuisine using local ingredients: lardons garnish Boeuf Bourguignon from Certified Angus short rib. Echoing those French Bistro-style notes, Coquette Brasserie (www.coquetteraleigh.com) in Raleigh serves up Fried Brussels sprouts with bacon lardons, orange sherry vinaigrette and crème fraîche. Oak Steakhouse (www.oaksteakhouserestaurant.com) is a carnivore’s delight, featuring roasted bone marrow, bone marrow frites and bacon lardons. Raleigh’s new 41Hundred Restaurant & Lounge (www.41hundredrestaurant.com) offers the 41Hundred Burger, dressed with onion bacon jam, gruyere, house pickle and mayo on a brioche bun.
Thinking of going whole hog? Sam Jones BBQ (www.samjonesbbq.com) in Raleigh will oblige, with its wood-fired whole-hog BBQ. Adventurous diners can wash that down with fresh fried pork skins served with housemade pimento cheese. Those who are still hungry may opt for Bad Daddy's Burger Bar (www.baddaddysburgerbar.com) in Morrisville, home of the “Bacon Cheeseburger On Steroids” -- Monterey Jack cheese, three pieces of jalapeño bacon, three pieces of applewood smoked bacon, and housemade bacon mayo (made with bacon grease),
“Galot Motorsports Park is one of our favorite venues – truly great for both PDRA racing and food that just doesn’t quit,” said Coast CEO Eric R. “Goose” Gustafson. “In terms of freshness, flavor and texture, foods prepared with lard and beef tallow speak for themselves, which is why we’re so delighted that eateries in and around Benson treat these traditional ingredients with creativity and respect.”
Now marking its 100th year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in diverse ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA brand, to various Asian specialty markets. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, supplier relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition.
