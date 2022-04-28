Sarah De Baets named Director of the Television Series STING

STING ….the Saga Continues is a U.S. action TV series created by STING Prod. and based on U.S. Black Ops that take place around the world against Terrorists

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The series focuses on top secret military units modeled after real-life, entities formerly empowered by the U.S. Government to combat terrorism during the last quarter of the 20th century and to date.“The Ghost” is the lead character and was named the STING Group Commander following President Reagan’s creation of the Group. The President created this Group to accomplish covert Special Operations and Counter Terrorism Actions throughout the world. By Executive Order, STING Group reports only to the President of the United States.In the Series, the STING Group carry’s out black operations and covert operations authorized by the President utilizing military units, paramilitary organizations, and private companies. All Operations are secret and not attributable to the United States or the organization carrying it out. The secrecy is needed for deniability, due to the sometimes illegal or unethical nature of such operations. These operations involve a significant degree of deception to conceal who is behind it or to make it appear that some other entity is responsible. In many of the plots, “False Flag” operations are utilized to lay the blame on other countries or foreign organizations.Multiple interrelated plots are featured in each episode, which often include STING Group in perilous crisis.The Pilot for the Series is currently being filmed in New York City and Connecticut.The Director is Sarah De Baets, an incredibly talented, French Director.The Assistant Director is Olesya Galko.The Actors featured in the Pilot are are Elise Rackemann, Diana Landa, David Elliot, Misha Pharaone, Stephan Feeley, George Alex, Sarah De Baets, Kenneth Geronimo, Rafa Valera, Aurèléa, and “The Ghost”The Series will be offered to select studios for the 2023 season once the Pilot is completed.