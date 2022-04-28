Bisk and Michigan State University to Host Healthcare Webinar
“The Crisis of Leadership in Healthcare: Issues Before, During & After COVID” will explore the critical leadership situation facing our healthcare systemTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, and Michigan State University (MSU) Broad College of Business, a global leader in international business, will partner to host a free online webinar Thursday, May 12, 11 a.m.–12 p.m. ET, geared towards students enrolled in MSU’s Healthcare Management program.
“Leaders nationwide have been faced with the compounding effects of the pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Rip, Founding Director, Program in Healthcare Management, MSU Eli Broad College of Business. “They have been forced to rapidly pivot to remediate the financial, staffing and legal challenges brought on by COVID-19. The impact may be felt for quite some time.”
The in-depth discussion will delve into the leadership crisis in healthcare and the experiences learned during the ongoing pandemic. An expert panel will discuss how COVID-19 has compounded the pre-existing leadership crisis in healthcare and how it will continue to impact finances, leadership, hiring, technology and innovation. Joining the panel will be:
• Paula Reichle: Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Sparrow Health System (Lansing, MI)
• Dr. Gary Roth, DO: Chief Medical Officer, Michigan Health & Hospital Association (Lansing, MI)
• Greg Gulick, JD, MBA
Paula Reichle has more than thirty years of experience in healthcare. She serves on the board of several institutions including MSU Broad College of Business MS-Healthcare Management Advisory Board as well as the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s National Board of Directors. Dr. Gary Roth has been in the medical field for over 40 years and is a board-certified surgeon at Sparrow Hospital. Greg Gulick is a faculty member at MSU and has been working as both an attorney and educator within healthcare, health insurance and managed care industries since receiving his J.D. from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.
The discussion will be moderated by Bisk’s Healthcare Channel Director, Kristina Rua, MSN, RN, OCN, ONN-CG. Ms. Rua joined Bisk in early 2022 and is an accomplished healthcare professional who has been in the industry for over 20 years performing multiple roles including direct patient care, administration and strategic planning.
“COVID-19 expedited an already dire healthcare situation with financial and staffing ramifications directly impacting patients,” said Ms. Rua. “It’s a pleasure to partner with MSU and top medical professionals to discuss this important global issue and together, find ways to adapt, recover and rebuild.”
To attend this free webinar, click here to register.
