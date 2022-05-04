Flask Capital Launches Token Pre-Sale Event

Flask Capital announces that the second pre-sale of their token will take place from May 7th to 9th.

I get a lot of satisfaction from being one of the first people to understand how something works and passing that knowledge onto others.” — Elon

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flask Capital is now set to launch its pre-sale event, a chance to get in on the ground floor of this exciting new token. Three days before the pre-sale goes live from May 7th to 9th, users have the opportunity to get into the Whitelist for the pre-sale. This exclusive and limited-time opportunity will be available on the Flask Capital website.

Intending to provide a sustainable and community-driven alternative to VC-backed projects, a small community of innovative developers and researchers came up with Flask Capital. Absolutely no ICOs, no pre-mines, and no whales; this project will be built on the standards set by open-source projects such as Compound and MakerDAO.

The team comprises industry experts with decades of relevant work; the Flask Capital team consists of Elon, with 7+ years of experience in Full stack development, and is currently exploring new use-cases for blockchain technology. He is also a distributed ledger technologist in the field of Decentralized Finance (Defi). APYbeast brings a history of success in managing projects and teams to his work at Flask Capital from his 8+ years of experience in Product & Team Management & Sales, and Marketing. A strong leader, Aadjee has an immense passion for design and innovation and has 6+ years of experience in Enterprise Fintech Product Design. Amer, who is excited about technology and a declared early adopter, previously comes from big corporations like Gameloft, T-Mobile, and Liberty Global before starting two startups of his own and making a move to Flask Capital.

Elon, Director of Development and Engineering, commented, ”I love breaking open complex open-source projects and figuring out how they work. When I’m not working on the DAO, I’m trying to break open some complex HA setup or distributed networking protocol just to see how it works under the hood. I get a lot of satisfaction from being one of the first people to understand how something works and passing that knowledge onto others.”

The pre-sale event is the best time to start, but you have to act fast. You can find out more about the token and the pre-sale event going on from May 7th to 9th click here: https://www.premint.xyz/flask-capital/

Join the Flask Capital Discord Server! https://discord.gg/flask