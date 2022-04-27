All Things Judicial Focuses on Guardians ad Litem During North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Child Advocate Month

April is North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Child Advocate Month and the latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast focuses on the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program. Their mission is to equip community volunteers to serve abused and neglected children by advocating for their best interests in court.

This episode is hosted by Ruth Griffin, GAL Recruitment and Retention Specialist Lead, and guests are Reginald O'Rourke, GAL Associate Counsel, and Matt Wunsche, GAL Appellate Counsel.

"The National Court Appointed Special Advocates recognizes North Carolina's model as one of the best models in the nation because of the triune representation: (GAL) staff, volunteer, and the attorney in court," said O'Rourke on the podcast. "There are many states that have one part of that, but having all three is a wholistic way of making sure that we address every aspect of the child and the family."

To find out more about the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem program and how you can volunteer, please visit www.volunteerforGAL.org.