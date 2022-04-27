Submit Release
News Search

There were 757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,147 in the last 365 days.

All Things Judicial Focuses on Guardians ad Litem During North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Child Advocate Month

April is North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Child Advocate Month and the latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast focuses on the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program. Their mission is to equip community volunteers to serve abused and neglected children by advocating for their best interests in court. 

This episode is hosted by Ruth Griffin, GAL Recruitment and Retention Specialist Lead, and guests are Reginald O'Rourke, GAL Associate Counsel, and Matt Wunsche, GAL Appellate Counsel. 

"The National Court Appointed Special Advocates recognizes North Carolina's model as one of the best models in the nation because of the triune representation: (GAL) staff, volunteer, and the attorney in court," said O'Rourke on the podcast. "There are many states that have one part of that, but having all three is a wholistic way of making sure that we address every aspect of the child and the family."

To find out more about the North Carolina Guardian ad Litem program and how you can volunteer, please visit www.volunteerforGAL.org.

You just read:

All Things Judicial Focuses on Guardians ad Litem During North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Child Advocate Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.