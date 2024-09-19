MEDIA ADVISORY: North Carolina Court of Appeals to Hold Session at Nash County Courthouse
The North Carolina Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in the cases: State v. Grant and Vlassis v. Nissan N. Am., Inc. The three-judge panel will consist of judges: HONORABLE VALERIE J. ZACHARY; HONORABLE JEFFERSON GRIFFIN; and HONORABLE MICHAEL STADING. The oral arguments will be heard at 2:00 p.m. on September 25 at the Nash County Courthouse, 234 W. Washington St., Nashville, NC 27856. All arguments, in-person or by Webex, are recorded and the livestream for each case will start when the argument begins and will be available for viewing at: http://govu.us/nc-coa-oral-arguments. The Court of Appeals calendar is available at: https://appellate.nccourts.org/calendar.php?court=2.
WHO
The North Carolina Court of Appeals
WHEN
September 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.
WHERE
Nash County Courthouse, 234 W. Washington St., Nashville, NC 27856
