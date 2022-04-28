Insigniam Founding Partner, Shideh Sedgh Bina Elected to Butler/Till Board of Directors
Insigniam Founding Partner, Shideh Sedgh Bina Appointed to Butler/Till Board, Creating Wholly Female Board of DirectorsPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler/Till, a women-owned, employee-owned, results-driven marketing agency and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, announced the appointment of Insigniam founding partner Shideh Sedgh Bina, to its Board of Directors.
Shideh Sedgh Bina brings more than thirty years of management and consulting experience to Butler/Till’s Board of Directors. She serves as a founding partner of Insigniam, a management consulting firm dedicated to organizational breakthrough, innovation and transformation. Insigniam helped pioneer the field of organizational transformation and breakthrough performance. Shideh Sedgh Bina is also the Editor-in-Chief of IQ Insigniam Quarterly®, a magazine featuring thought leadership by executives for executives. During her career, she has executed enterprise-wide transformation in numerous industries, including healthcare delivery, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer goods.
Shideh Sedgh Bina is also the Chair of the Global Board of Directors for the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association, an organization dedicated to advancing women in healthcare and achieving gender parity in leadership. PharmaVOICE named her one of the 100 Most Inspiring People in Life-Sciences in 2016 and 2021, and in 2014 the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association named her Woman of the Year.
She is also a Trustee of the Committee for Economic Development, a non-profit, non-partisan, business-led, public policy organization, and a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Shideh Sedgh Bina has been a speaker at numerous executive conferences for Fortune 500 companies and she has been an adjunct faculty member at St. Joseph’s University’s Haub School of Business.
“I am honored to join Butler/Till’s Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging my experience to help the agency move into the next stage of its journey,” said Shideh Sedgh Bina. “I am confident that they will continue to meet the needs of companies across industries by delivering transformative solutions to solve their most complex business challenges.”
Butler/Till is built on a passionate, collaborative ownership culture that reduces turnover, increases productivity, and greatly improves results. A Certified B Corporation, Butler/Till meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. Specialties include media, integrated planning, analytics, and creativity, with a focus on highly regulated industries.
Butler/Till now has a Board of 100 percent female Directors and will help the employee-owned agency continue its rapid pace of growth as it redefines marketing to help companies tackle the complex challenges inherent to business today.
About Insigniam
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.
