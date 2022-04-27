F&G taking applications for Access Yes! Program in the Salmon Region

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking to enroll new properties in its Access Yes! Program and is currently accepted bids in the Salmon Region through mid-June.

The Access Yes! Program is designed to improve hunting and angling access on or through private land by compensating willing landowners.

In addition to receiving monetary compensation, landowners can specify conditions upon public access that best meet their needs, such as restricting motorized vehicle travel, restricting when the property is publicly accessible, and for which wildlife species they are offering public hunting or trapping opportunities.

In addition, landowners are covered by the state recreational liability statute, which provides a liability shield to landowners who allow recreational opportunities without charge or have entered into a cooperative lease agreement with the State.

“We are currently looking to enhance opportunities for white-tailed deer hunting, however, all types of access opportunities will be considered for funding,” says Tom Schrempp, Landowner Sportsman Coordinator based in Salmon.

For additional information or assistance, contact Schrempp at 208-756-2271, or visit Fish and Game's Salmon Region office at 99 Highway 93 North.