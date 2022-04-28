Miami Speed Week: The Place to Watch the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
With the highly anticipated inaugural Miami Grand Prix, Miami Speed Week will be the biggest and best celebration of everything racing and entertainment.
We have the winning formula. Between the premiere viewing experience, legendary race car drivers, food, and immersive activities for the entire family, there’s something for everyone.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix will air LIVE at Bayfront Park’s Miami Speed Week on Sunday May 8 in front of roaring fans on a giant 40-foot, 4K-LED screen making the excitement of each lap race palpable. Not only will the race be visible to thousands of spectators, but they will feel the roar and vibration of the engines in the root of their bones given the concert-quality sound system.
— Tony Albelo, CEO, EngageLive!
The action starts at 12pm on Saturday, May 7 with plenty to see, do and eat at Miami Speed Week. Centrally located at Miami’s Bayfront Park, the waterfront location is ideal given its long history of hosting races, including the Grand Prix of Miami and the FIA Formula E Miami ePrix. Miami Speed Week will offer plenty of race-inspired activities such as racing simulators, a racing car concours, racing inspired fan activation and challenges, and plenty photo opportunities. Fans will get up close and personal at the main stage where “Legends of Racing” will be available for a Q&A session. Among them, fans will see Emerson Fittipaldi, legendary Brazilian race car driver who won both the Formula 1 World and CART Championships and on two occasions the Indianapolis 500; the Brazilian four-time Indy 500 Champion and multiple Rolex Daytona winner, Helio Castroneves; and the incomparable Colombian motorsports racing driver, Juan Pablo Montoya, who has won the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500, NASCAR, and other world-class motor races.
The immersive action continues Sunday, May 8 with more special guests, fan engagement experiences and the Race Watch Party featuring the LIVE broadcast of The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, which will broadcast LIVE in high definition on the main stage. Visible to fans far and wide, everyone is encouraged to wear their team colors in celebration of the inaugural Miami GP race. “There really is no better place in Miami to watch the race,” says Tony Albelo from EngageLive. “We have the winning formula at Miami Speed Week. Between the premiere viewing experience of the race, legendary race car drivers, food, and immersive activities for the entire family, there’s truly something for everyone, including all racing enthusiasts.”
Tickets are available at miamispeedweek.com. Children six and under get in free. The Race Viewing Party can be accessed via the purchase of a Pit Pass or VIP Ticket. All ticket levels can view the LIVE broadcast of The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.
WHEN:
Saturday May 7, 2022 / 12:00pm –10:00pm
Sunday May 8, 2022 / 12:00pm –7:00pm
WHERE:
Bayfront Park, 301 North Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
TICKETS:
Starts at $40 and can be purchased online at https://miamispeedweek.com/. Children six and under get in free.
SOCIAL MEDIA:
@MiamiSpeedWeek on IG, FB, and Twitter
ABOUT ENGAGELIVE:
EngageLive! and Loud And Live are leaders in creating local and national live event experiences around music, arts, sports, and lifestyle. As a local events division, EngageLive! connects people to live events at a fundamental level, creating truly engaging experiences. For more information, visit https://engagelivellc.com/ and follow them on social media. FB: @EngageLiveLLC, IG: @engagelivellc or call (305) 459-9988.
ABOUT LOUD AND LIVE:
An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence in the United States, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences. www.loudlive.com | www.instagram.com/loud_live | www.instagram.com/loudliveentertainment/ | www.instagram.com/loudlivesports/
