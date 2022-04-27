New Deputy Minister Appointed to Intergovernmental Affairs

CANADA, April 27 - Premier Tim Houston announced Geoff MacLellan as the newest member of his deputy minister team today, April 27.

Mr. MacLellan, a former Liberal government cabinet minister, will become the deputy minister for Intergovernmental Affairs, with responsibility for trade.

“I’m impressed by the work Mr. MacLellan has been doing leading the HRM (Halifax Regional Municipality) Housing Task Force and, with his experience in trade and intergovernmental matters, I have every confidence he will be an asset as we find bold solutions for Nova Scotia on many important issues.”

Mr. MacLellan will replace Kelliann Dean, who has held the portfolio since 2016. She will continue as deputy minister of the Department of Finance and Treasury Board.

The appointment takes effect May 2. As part of his duties, Mr. MacLellan will remain Chair of the HRM Housing Task Force.

Quotes: My motivation has always been to make life better for people in this province. Over the past number of months, I have realized I have much more to contribute and this is the perfect opportunity. Geoff MacLellan, incoming Deputy Minister, Intergovernmental Affairs

-30-