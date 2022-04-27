Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,160 in the last 365 days.

New Deputy Minister Appointed to Intergovernmental Affairs

CANADA, April 27 - Premier Tim Houston announced Geoff MacLellan as the newest member of his deputy minister team today, April 27.

Mr. MacLellan, a former Liberal government cabinet minister, will become the deputy minister for Intergovernmental Affairs, with responsibility for trade.

“I’m impressed by the work Mr. MacLellan has been doing leading the HRM (Halifax Regional Municipality) Housing Task Force and, with his experience in trade and intergovernmental matters, I have every confidence he will be an asset as we find bold solutions for Nova Scotia on many important issues.”

Mr. MacLellan will replace Kelliann Dean, who has held the portfolio since 2016. She will continue as deputy minister of the Department of Finance and Treasury Board.

The appointment takes effect May 2. As part of his duties, Mr. MacLellan will remain Chair of the HRM Housing Task Force.

Quotes:

My motivation has always been to make life better for people in this province. Over the past number of months, I have realized I have much more to contribute and this is the perfect opportunity. Geoff MacLellan, incoming Deputy Minister, Intergovernmental Affairs

-30-

You just read:

New Deputy Minister Appointed to Intergovernmental Affairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.