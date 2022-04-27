GillespieHall Names Scott Pruden Director of Content Development

Scott Pruden joins GillespieHall to lead the content creation team

Pruden to Lead and Manage Content Production Across the Firm’s Client Base

HOCKESSIN, DE, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GillespieHall, an international strategic communications firm, has appointed Scott Pruden to the newly-created role of director of content development. He is the former executive editor of Delaware Today magazine.

Pruden has won multiple awards and worked with high-octane teams as a reporter, copy editor and news editor at newspapers in South Carolina, Arizona, central Pennsylvania and Philadelphia.

In his new role with GillespieHall, he will manage the production of creative content across the firm’s client base and provide creative leadership to the talented team of writers and PR professionals.

GillespieHall’s agile crew of seasoned employees include PR specialists, digital marketers, graphic designers, writers and behavioral experts that span two generations and five continents. Operating from their charming 19th-century head office in Hockessin, the firm has an office near Philadelphia and is looking for additional offices in Maryland.

The firm is known for their multi-lingual behavior-changing campaigns, many of which culminated in changes to the law, such as the indoor smoking ban in several states, adult host responsibilities and underage drinking, and the approval of medical cannabis. GillespieHall currently partners with global and local industry leaders. Clients are in an array of industries, including medical cannabis, funeral services, chemistry and contract research, family-owned real estate development, and also include large health-based nonprofits, school districts and global information technology companies. The firm uses their proprietary integrated approach to communication that includes PR, marketing, creative design, paid media, video, SEO, podcasts and blogs to tell purposeful stories, deepen brand loyalty and inspire growth.

“Scott brings an extraordinary range of talent and expertise to GillespieHall,” said partner Bridget Paverd. “His diverse experience in developing compelling content for Fortune 500 companies, universities, small businesses, and non-profits adds invaluable insights and perspective to what we already provide our clients. We are so excited to have him on board.”

Managing partner Clara Mattucci is equally pleased. “Scott has been a valuable content asset to GH these past months; his understanding of audience segmentation and message calibration gives us an edge. He will make a great full-time addition to our team.”

Learn more at GillespieHall.com.