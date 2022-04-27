Create COLORME Heart Art on Mother’s Day Weekend at BEG Bakery & Creamery in Scottsdale
Debra Murrow, founder of COLORME Art Spa, will lead Moms and their guests in creating unique, one-of-a-kind colorful heart art necklaces.
Celebrate Heart Art with Mom at BEG Bakery & Creamery in Scottsdale with COLORME Art Spa founder and artist Debra Lee Murrow on Saturday, May 7th, 4pm-7pm. Debra will lead Moms and their guests in creating unique, one-of-a-kind colorful heart art necklaces.
— Debra Lee Murrow
Debra will lead Moms and their guests to create their own beautiful art necklace. Guests will create their own special design on shrink plastic, while enjoying yummy treats and delicious coffee. Debra will lead her heart art sessions @4pm, 5pm, and 6pm. Guests are invited anytime before BEG closes at 7pm.
BEG (acronym for ‘butter, egg and gluten free’) Bakery & Creamery opened in January 2022, and is owned and operated by Michelle Williams Bonura and family members. The Phoenix New Times recently highlighted the bakery for its vegan and gluten-free offerings, all homemade, all delicious. From soft-serve ice cream, to muffins and coffee cakes, BEG has delicious food to complement your art fun afternoon with Mom.
“We are going to have so much fun creating my heart art necklaces at BEG with Michelle and her team,” said Debra Lee Murrow. “It’s going to be great fun! I look forward to seeing people come into BEG to get creative, do art, and enjoy some special time with Mom on Mother’s Day on Saturday.”
COLORME Heart Art
Saturday May 7th, 2022, 4pm-7pm
BEG Bakery & Creamery
3030 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Cost: $20 per person for Art, and purchase of a dessert / drink
About Debra Lee Murrow/COLORME Art Spa
Debra Lee Murrow is a Fine Artist, Entrepreneur, and Founder of the COLORME Art Spa, which helps adults find the artist within through a variety of art classes, teaching and coaching on art and awareness of the words you speak. She also works with leaders of businesses to help them use artistic work to clarify their mission statements and company goals. Debra continues to lend her talents to those who need them, improving the world around her through artistic expression.
Debra teaches five main workshops, see here: bit.ly/COLORMEworkshops to help people find fun and purpose, as well as at finding the artist within! These five pictures seen above represent each workshop. Go to bit.ly/colormeFREE to receive a Free COLORME postcard to get you started on your healing journey. Need a creative outlet for your team or family? See her many options for custom COLORME Art Packages; bit.ly/VirtualBDayParty.
