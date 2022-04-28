Whiting Systems becomes Allied Member of National Private Truck Council
Whiting Systems, is honored to Become an Allied Member of NPTC
We are excited to continue working with NPTC and look forward to the future growth.”ALEXANDER, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiting Systems is pleased to announce the membership with The National Private Truck Council. Whiting System's primary reasons for joining NPTC
are to take place in advocacy, education, and professional advancement NPTC has to offer. The NPTC has been a strong voice for private fleets since 1939 and now more so than ever is proving to be a great networking opportunity for service providers and fleets.
Whiting Systems, as a active member this year took advantage of NPTC's Annual Education Managements Conference and Exhibit. Russ Whiting President of Whiting Systems says " Our goal is to help educate through working actively with NPTC's educational programs. As a leader in the industry of fleet washing systems, we cater to a broad spectrum of private fleet clientele and their unique needs. No matter the business goals, we offer the tools and resources to keep their vehicles in pristine condition for years to come. By choosing us as your provider for fleet wash solutions, you are investing in the life span and performance of the vehicles that drive your business." "We are excited to continue working with NPTC and look forward to the future growth." Whiting continued saying.
Whiting Systems SmartWashout® internal trailer wash out system promotes safe food transport for the private fleet food carriers and was a topic for many of our customers at NPTC. "Our booth meetings at the NPTC conference re iterated Whiting Systems opportunity with multiple private fleets and their PURE Hard Surface. We add value by reducing time, cost and improving quality with our wash systems." Jason Rhoads Chief Marketing Officer said. " We look for associations, councils, and or groups that institute best practices therefor producing better process, and equipment, NPTC is just that." Rhoads continued saying.
About Whiting Systems Inc.:
Whiting Systems, Inc., founded in 1974, is a global leader in providing transportation disinfecting and washing systems service to the leading truck, train, bus, and commercial transit companies in the world. Whiting’s accounts include all major rental companies, airline industry, passenger rail, bus transit, and commercial carriers. WSI caters to a broad spectrum of clientele and all their needs including sanitation and occupant’s health and safety. With over 1000 locations in the Continental United States, South America, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Middle East and the United Kingdom, Whiting Systems, Inc. is the industry leader for transportation image and hygiene.
