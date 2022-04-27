Jaime Villalovos and Danielle Bradbury Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Jaime Villalovos, became an entrepreneur at the age of 22, and a seven-figure earner before the age of thirty Danielle Bradbury, Senior Director of Clinical Development at XACT Robotics Candice Georgiadis

Another supervisor taught me how to roll up my sleeves, build what doesn't exist, set clear objectives to achieve them successfully, and just get stuff done.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1 . Clarity is your best friend! You have to really know what you want and know why you want it. I see so many people — men and women — who will find companies with big goals for their products and ideas. The ones who really thrive are the ones who have clarity on where they are going. They can clearly see the life they will have in the future and the difference they will make. Each day they move closer to that vision. It keeps them motivated in tough times. When there are changes in their industry or the economy, they quickly adapt. You must have a dream that you are personally chasing and a mission that motivates your company. If you are not lit up with passion daily about where you are going next, your company will usually only have average results.

When I started my first business, my goal was to win so big that my younger siblings would know that it didn’t matter where we came from, all that mattered was where they wanted to go in life. I wanted to be their hero. I wanted to help my family and I knew if I didn’t do it, no one else would. They were all counting on ME. Every day, I pictured my little sister searching for loose change in the couch cushions to buy groceries, or the home they lived in that was falling apart. I kept myself properly motivated with the WHY, so on bad days I kept working.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As I briefly mentioned, when I got the call from a recruiter at XACT I almost didn’t call them back. Looking back at the situation, I am so happy I did, but, in the moment, I thought I had no business discussing this job opportunity. When I got the call, I was teaching barre at a fitness studio. I happened to mention the opportunity to one of my clients and said that I didn’t think I was qualified for the position. She said, “You also didn’t think you would get up in front of thirty women with a microphone and teach them how to exercise.” She told me I had to take the interview; I had to believe in myself and tell myself I could do this. It was because of her that I mustered up the confidence to take the interview that would ultimately change my career path and professional journey.

I learned a valuable lesson about a mindset that I often see in young women during the job search process: rather than focus on the jobs you think you are qualified for, you should focus on the job that you want to have. Find the confidence in yourself to take interviews when they are offered, otherwise you will miss out on opportunities to grow your career.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

A former supervisor showed me how to say “no” at least once a day to make better use of my time and to give my “yes” a stronger impact. Another supervisor taught me how to roll up my sleeves, build what doesn’t exist, set clear objectives to achieve them successfully, and just get stuff done. The chairman of my company now has encouraged me to think bigger and better, actively and generously support my team, always put family first and above all else, just have fun.

[...]

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“Lead by example.” You undoubtedly can’t expect others to live up to certain standards if you don’t demonstrate that standard yourself. I try my best every day to do this professionally with my colleagues and personally with my family.

