Jared Dalton and Jhoanny Perez Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Jared Dalton, founder of The Jared Dalton Agency LLC Jhoanny Perez, built three 7-figure restaurant businesses in New York City Tin Marin Restaurant, Tilila Casa Pública & Cocina and Canave Cocina & Bar

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why?

Confidence is just as important as experience

Having the skill set is not enough on its own to lead teams and land clients. You have to have faith and show confidence in your product and your quality of service. In the past, I have held back on selling my company and my services, but it would have been more effective to have a short and impactful elevator speech that demonstrates the transformative power of The Jared Dalton Agency’s services.

2. It’s okay to fire a client

I wish people would have told me that it’s ok to fire a client. Although we strive to please every client, every now and then you realize that it’s impossible to satisfy everyone. Take the initiative to cut ties when red flags emerge — acting early will save you a lot of time, energy and money in the long-run.

3. Leadership requires you to be flexible and adaptable

When leading teams of people, there will be several things to adapt to personalities, schedules, priorities, people’s lives, etc. but you have to figure out how to organize that team for action. This includes potentially adapting the way you’ve come to do things in the past. Sometimes change is necessary to achieve bigger goals.

4. Apply for grants and awards

Take advantage of grants and organizations geared to help small business owners. Simply filling out forms or entering contests have done great things for my business. For example, I recently received the Comcast RISE award, which provided free commercial advertising for three months. For a small business, that type of marketing is priceless!

5. Schedule time to work on your business, not just in it

When leading a team, you initially are caught up in the work. Yet, in order to effectively scale and grow a company, you have to put in time managing more than just the day-to-day workflow.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

You should own the idea, and pursue it as if you know how to make it happen. Even if you aren’t sure how to do it, do your research. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. A product can take a while to develop to the point where it can be sold, and at an early stage it may not be appealing to potential partners. Developing a business plan helps you outline everything you would need to get to the point of sale. Work on obtaining the materials you need, and take imperfect actions. Getting started is the most important part.

Jhoanny Perez, built three 7-figure restaurant businesses in New York City Tin Marin Restaurant, Tilila Casa Pública & Cocina and Canave Cocina & Bar

What are your “5 Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Public Speaker?” Please share a story or example for each.

Here are the 5 things You need to be a highly effective speaker:

The ability to hook your audience. Your talk needs to grab the attention of your audience. Make them curious and want to stay to listen to your entire talk. My Josh talk hook is How I went from being bullied to creating a restaurant empire with my family. My hook would make people who aren’t even interested in restaurants want to know how I accomplished that and what were my challenges that make my audience be able to relate!

That brings me to my second tip. As a public speaker you need to have the ability to tell your story in such a way that exemplifies your humanness and vulnerability so that your audience relates to you. In my talk, I describe how I’m an immigrant who came to the United States without knowing the language, and was raised by two single mothers. This is the story of many more immigrants in my audience. If they can relate to my upbringing, my talk then is able to motivate them further and say hey, if I made it, so can you!

You must be able to open your talk with facts and explain why someone should listen to you in the first place. After you listed that, then you can talk about who you are, your credentials and what makes you an expert in the topic

