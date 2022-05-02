Coffee and Cars Returns to POST HTX Saturday, May 7, 2022
Every 1st Saturday of the month, Coffee & Cars will provide family fun and entertainment in collaboration with POST HTX
We are thrilled to be partnering with POST HTX as our new home for Coffee and Cars, TX's largest monthly car gathering showcasing unique and exotic automobiles.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coffee and Cars, in partnership with POST HTX, is pleased to announce their return, at their new location POST HTX, starting May 7th from 9am-11am located at 401 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77201.
— Abe Levitz, Event Director, Coffee & Cars
Coffee and Cars: C&C today stands as the largest event of its kind with over 4,000-6,000 attendees on a monthly basis. C&C is an informal gathering of car hobby enthusiasts who meet and share the same passion for automobiles. C&C started 18 years ago with the idea to share this passion for amazing machines of all types and to showcase unique models to enthusiasts of all ages, machines that otherwise they'd never get a chance to see in person. Everyone is welcome. There are no memberships or dues required to participate.
POST HTX: The former Barbara Jordan Post Office building has been turned into a vibrant 550,000-square-foot cultural hub, mixing concert venue and co-working spaces with restaurants, bars and an international Market Hall. Called POST Houston, the venue is highly impressive throughout, but the most striking feature is the Skylawn Rooftop. The five-acre rooftop includes seven distinct gardens, a skyline promenade, event space, a stage, a game space all framed by amazing 360° views of Houston... and much more.
Since its inception, Coffee and Cars has always captured the interest of car collectors, spectator enthusiasts, and unique partners. There will be plenty to see and experience including unique giveaways from Continental Tires and others. Come join us and see Houston’s most incredible showcase of unique and exotic vehicles starting May 7th and then each 1st Saturday of every month at POST HTX.
If you are a unique car owner and would like to showcase your car and partake in the activities on May 7th at POST HTX, please visit www.coffeeandcars.net for more information and to register for regular updates and announcements.
For more information regarding the upcoming event, please contact Abe Levitz at abe@coffeeandcars.net, or check the Coffee and Cars official web page (www.coffeeandcars.net) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/coffeeandcars). For more information regarding POST HTX, please contact Giorgio Riccio at g@ascension212.com, or check POST’s official web page (www.posthtx.com) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/posthouston).
Bianca Bucaram
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
+1 713-898-6552
email us here