Iowa DOT seeking applications for Living Roadway Trust Fund projects

AMES, Iowa – April 27, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for fiscal year 2023 funding through the Iowa Living Roadway Trust Fund (LRTF). Cities, counties, and organizations with a statewide focus may apply for the funds designed to enhance vegetation on Iowa’s roadsides.

The application deadline is June 1, 2022, at 4 p.m. The LRTF's funding guidelines and requirements are updated for each fiscal year’s grants and detail what grants can be written for and the specific match requirements for each project type.

Types of projects eligible for funding are dictated by Iowa Code 314.21 and Iowa Code 314.22 and include:

Demonstration Projects Education Outdoor Learning Environments Electronic Equipment Specialized Equipment Gateways and Community Entryways Scenic Value Protection and Enhancement Planning, Design, and Professional Services Research Roadside Inventories Roadside Remnant Vegetation Surveys Other Related Projects Special Staff Training

These projects serve to educate the public about the need to ensure that roadside vegetation is preserved, planted, and maintained, with the following integrated vegetation management goals:

Maintaining a safe travel environment

Serve purposes including erosion control, wildlife habitat, climate control, scenic qualities, weed control, utility easements, recreation uses, and nourishment of water quality

Preservation of valuable vegetation and habitats in the area, and the adoption of a comprehensive plan and strategies for cost-effective maintenance and vegetation planting

Establishment of adaptable and long-lived vegetation, often native species

Management practices for the long-term control of damaging insect populations, weeds, and invasive plant species

Build on public education including input from adjacent landowners and the public

Expanding the effectiveness of planting to reduce wind-induced and water-induced soil erosion and to increase deposition of snow in desired locations

Collaborate with other state agency planning and program activities including the recreation trails program, scenic highways, open space, and tourism development efforts.

Established by the Iowa Legislature in 1988 under Iowa Code 314.21, the LRTF is administered by the Iowa DOT with funding sources that include the Resource Enhancement and Protection Fund, the Road Use Tax Fund, and utility access fees. Since 1990, the LRTF has granted more than $22 million for projects around Iowa.

Please visit the Iowa Living Roadway Trust Fund website at https://iowadot.gov/lrtf/Grants to find out more and contact staff with questions regarding the completion of the application materials or grant eligibility.

#

Contact: Tara Van Waus at 515-460-2953 or tara.vanwaus@iowadot.us