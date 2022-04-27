RocketFi Innovates Web3 Tools Through New dApp and BSC Token
The company provides easy-to-use blockchain tools for the crypto curious
In a space filled with complex data and numbers, our goal is to create user-friendly tools that simplify and visualize blockchain data.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RocketFi, a technology company specializing in blockchain and web3 development tools, has unveiled its decentralized application (dApp) and Binance SmartChain (BSC) token available for seasoned and novice crypto connoisseurs. These new additions precede the company’s crypto wallet, available as an iOS beta launching June 2022.
— Erick Lopez, creative director at RocketFi
Built from the ground up, RocketFi’s mission is to create tools that are easy-to-use, even for beginners who are interested in exploring the cryptocurrency space. Its web3 tools help crypto enthusiasts visualize blockchain data and engage with tokens in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space.
The new dApp is an auto-yielding, reflection-backed diversification platform with an ecosystem that focuses on rewarding holders through platform engagement.
The SMART Rewards technology allows holders to diversify their crypto holdings while raising awareness for crypto utility. Holders can utilize dApp to alter their SMART Rewards profile to get split rewards in multiple tokens at once. The reward tokens include the BEP20 version of XRP, ETH, BTC, DOGE, SHIB, ADA, and more.
“In a space filled with complex data and numbers, our goal is to create user-friendly tools that simplify and visualize blockchain data, while continuing to innovate on what's possible with smart contracts,” said Erick Lopez, creative director at RocketFi. “Essentially, RocketFi is the ideal single entry point for both experienced and new crypto holders. By providing the technology to diversify rewards automatically, our advanced ecosystem provides increased leverage to holders while minimizing risk.”
The RocketFi team is comprised of experienced leaders in the engineering, data aggregation, design, security, and startup industries; all bringing their unique expertise together to build an innovative solution to automatically diversify rewards.
The company has also launched its new token on the BSC. The $ROCKETFI token is a tax-based token consisting of 7% Buy Tax, 14% Sell Tax and 1% Transfer Tax. RocketFi's contract takes 96.25% of the tax fees and compensates holders in the form of various rewards including SMART Rewards and its PayBoost Pool that works like cash back on transfers, but for crypto.
RocketFi designs its tools around the user and continues to add new features based on user feedback, such as its Rocket Referral Codes, a built-in referral system providing codes that offer discounts on the token purchase tax.
The new features and additions to RocketFi’s offerings showcase what its expert team is capable of, and the exciting innovations possible in the DeFi space.
Learn more about RocketFi at www.RocketFi.money.
About RocketFi
RocketFi is a technology company that creates innovative and user-friendly blockchain and web3 development tools. RocketFi operates in the BSC space with plans to expand to become a cross-chain project. Its ecosystem was built from the ground up to bring the DeFi space a platform that compliments any seasoned or new holder's portfolio. For more information, visit www.rocketfi.money and follow along on Twitter @RealRocketFi.
