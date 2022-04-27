Curiosoul Artists and Noob-chan NFT Creators Collaborate to Launch Alien Landscapes x Trippy Gum Collection
The NFT art channels the curiosity of science fiction and explores the unseen magic of other worlds
We wanted to bring our NFT collection to life with a thrilling story that takes viewers on an adventure.”BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curiosoul Artists and Noob-chan, two teams of artistic NFT creators, have unveiled their latest NFT collaboration called Alien Landscapes x Trippy Gum. The two creative teams share a passion for science fiction and banded together to form a visually fascinating collection that takes viewers on a magical, kaleidoscopic ride exploring the colorful dimensions of outer space. The collection will be open for bids on Rarible starting Saturday, April 30.
— Sam Libraty, creative lead for Curiosoul Artists
Alien Landscapes x Trippy Gum takes viewers on a mind-expanding trip following the adventures of Poka & Boka, twin sister and brother scientists and inventors of Trippy Gum, a neo-bubble gum that releases bursts of colors in the environment based on the consumer's mood.
Poka & Boka's mission is to locate a new chemical on never-seen-before Alien Landscapes that will help them enhance Trippy Gum's ability to detect even more emotions and moods.
“We wanted to bring our NFT collection to life with a thrilling story that takes viewers on an adventure,” said Sam Libraty, creative lead for Curiosoul Artists. “Most NFTs on the market today were created by artists who blindly copy features from famous art collections. We set ourselves apart by creating an entire fictional world full of original and amazing characters with background stories rooted in science, space travel and fantasy.”
The collection hosts a set of 20 new Alien Landscapes that Poka & Boka must explore. To achieve their goal, they will participate in two missions: Alpha and Beta. On Mission Alpha, they will travel to Alien Landscapes in their private spaceship and collect data from an initial survey. On Mission Beta, they will revisit the Alien Landscapes in a space shuttle and establish their research base.
The collection includes 420 items, with each NFT having up to 7 properties. Out of the 420 NFTs available, only 20 NFTs are 1/1 unique pieces. The remaining 400 NFTs are copies depicting the landing of Poka & Boka on various Alien Landscapes either in their private spaceship or in a space shuttle.
“We are excited to open for bids on April 30 and aim to release new collections every year in continuity with the theme of this collection,” Libraty added.
Learn more about the NFT collection at www.alien-landscapes.noob-chan-nfts.xyz/ and view the art on Rarible at www.rarible.com/alien-landscapes-x-trippy-gum/items.
About Curiosoul
Curiosoul is a team of NFT creators who designed the Alien Landscapes NFT.
About Noob-chan
Noob-chan is a team of NFT creators who designed the Trippy Gum NFT.
