Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,220 in the last 365 days.

BUILDING SAFETY MONTH 2022: This is your chance to raise the profile and educate communities

The special 2022 Building Safety Month website is alive and full of ideas and resources to make your

community’s Building Safety Month activities successful and memorable. To support this year’s theme “Safety for All: Building Codes in Action,” nations, municipalities, cities, and territories around the world are encouraged to submit a proclamation on Building Safety Month (BSM). Weekly themes are:

  • Week 1: Planning for a Safe & Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Week 2: Exploring Careers in Building Safety
  • Week 3: Understanding Disaster Mitigation
  • Week 4: Creating a Safe & Abundant Water Supply

“Building Safety Month gives us the chance to celebrate the building safety community and educate people around the world about the importance of building codes,” said Cindy Davis, CBO, President of the ICC Board of Directors. “This campaign creates an opportunity for individuals to engage with their local communities to reinforce the need for adopting modern, regularly-updated building codes and help others understand what it takes to create safe and sustainable structures.” Use the 2022 BSM

website to download promotional materials, access resources and check back frequently for updates. To promote Building Safety Month on social media, please use the hashtag #BuildingSafety365.

You just read:

BUILDING SAFETY MONTH 2022: This is your chance to raise the profile and educate communities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.