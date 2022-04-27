BUILDING SAFETY MONTH 2022: This is your chance to raise the profile and educate communities

The special 2022 Building Safety Month website is alive and full of ideas and resources to make your

community’s Building Safety Month activities successful and memorable. To support this year’s theme “Safety for All: Building Codes in Action,” nations, municipalities, cities, and territories around the world are encouraged to submit a proclamation on Building Safety Month (BSM). Weekly themes are:

Week 1 : Planning for a Safe & Sustainable Tomorrow

: Planning for a Safe & Sustainable Tomorrow Week 2 : Exploring Careers in Building Safety

: Exploring Careers in Building Safety Week 3 : Understanding Disaster Mitigation

: Understanding Disaster Mitigation Week 4: Creating a Safe & Abundant Water Supply

“Building Safety Month gives us the chance to celebrate the building safety community and educate people around the world about the importance of building codes,” said Cindy Davis, CBO, President of the ICC Board of Directors. “This campaign creates an opportunity for individuals to engage with their local communities to reinforce the need for adopting modern, regularly-updated building codes and help others understand what it takes to create safe and sustainable structures.” Use the 2022 BSM

website to download promotional materials, access resources and check back frequently for updates. To promote Building Safety Month on social media, please use the hashtag #BuildingSafety365.