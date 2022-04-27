U.S. 63 Super 2 Planning Study Online Meeting

AMES, Iowa – April 27, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is conducting a super 2 planning study on U.S. 63 from Grinnell to Hudson. The study area is from the junction with U.S. 6, 5.7 miles east of Grinnell, north to the intersection with South Hudson Road in Hudson.

An online public meeting is now available to view on the Iowa DOT’s Public Involvement webpage: www.iowadot.gov/pim. To view the meeting and related content, click on “U.S. 63 Super 2 Planning Study #2” from the list of public involvement events. The online meeting allows you to scroll through the information at your own pace and at any time. The Iowa DOT is asking interested parties to take a few minutes to view the information and offer any feedback.

For general information regarding the planning study or online public meeting, contact Allison Smyth, P.E., assistant district engineer, Iowa DOT District 1 Office, 1020 S. Fourth St., Ames, Iowa 50010, phone 515-239-1635 or 800-899-0623, email allison.smyth@iowadot.us.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature. We are piloting REACH, a mobile web app that gives you a new way to stay involved and interact with Iowa DOT projects. Create your REACH account at this link: https://reach.iowadotpi.com/. Then, use the REACH app to easily submit comments, register for public meetings or view the “At Your Own Pace” online meetings without logging into the system again. Because it’s optimized for use on a mobile device, commenting and keeping up to date on Iowa DOT projects will be more convenient than ever. Comments and questions regarding the online meeting should be received by May 16, 2020. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot4805.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.