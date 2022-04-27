Sampford Advisors represents i-Sight Software on its strategic investment by Resurgens Technology Partners

The transaction deepens the tech-focused investment bank’s experience in case management and the broader governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software space.

It was a real pleasure to work with i-Sight on this landmark transaction and deepen Sampford's experience in the case management and GRC software vertical” — Ed Bryant, CEO Sampford Advisors

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sampford Advisors, a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions for Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to i-Sight Software on its strategic investment by Resurgens Technology Partners.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, i-Sight is a leading provider of case management software that helps streamline investigations and improve incident prevention for enterprise organizations. The company’s platform centralizes all case information and allows secure collaboration to boost efficiency and save time and money. The company has a multitude of use cases which spans across human resources, ethics & compliance, fraud, complaints, health & safety, corporate security, government & public services fraud, and insurance fraud, among others.

Resurgens Technology Partners, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a technology focused private equity firm that invests in market leading lower middle market software businesses across North America and select European markets. Resurgens is currently in the process of closing its second fund, with a target of $350 million, after successfully closing a $212 million fund in 2017.

This important transaction represents Sampford’s fifth deal of 2022 and 15th deal over the last 16 months. Sampford Advisors is pleased to have worked closely with both i-Sight and Resurgens, as well as their third-party advisors, in order to reach a successful close to the transaction.

About Sampford Advisors:

Sampford Advisors is a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) companies. We have offices in Ottawa, ON, and Austin, TX and have done more Canadian mid-market tech M&A transactions than any other adviser. For more information on the services offered by Sampford Advisors, visit www.sampfordadvisors.com.