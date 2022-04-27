First Priority Group Announces New Manufacturing and Service Facility in Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area
Launching a facility in the Washington D.C. area has been an important piece of our strategic growth plan and we’re pleased to execute on that vision.”WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Priority Group (FPG), a diversified manufacturer, dealer, upfitter and service provider of emergency and specialty vehicles is pleased to announce the company is opening a new manufacturing and service facility in Forestville, Maryland. Strategically located in the heart of the Washington D.C. region, FPG’s new facility is a convenient 20-minute drive from Capitol Hill, 15 minutes from Northern Virginia and 45 minutes from Baltimore.
First Priority Group has been a long-standing partner for the DBC (Demers Braun Crestline) group in New Jersey and recently became the authorized dealer and service provider for DBC, covering the Washington D.C., Maryland and Delaware territories. This expansion and new facility will allow First Priority Group to continue to serve its growing customer base throughout the territories with a comprehensive multi-line offering of emergency and specialty vehicles.
“We are extremely pleased to announce this new facility as a significant step in our company’s development,” said Alex Cherepakhov, CEO of First Priority Group. “Launching a facility in the Washington D.C. area has been an important piece of our strategic growth plan and we’re pleased to execute on that vision.”
For over 20 years, First Priority Group’s Conversion Division has deployed thousands of emergency and specialty vehicles across the country, establishing themselves as one of the leading vehicle upfitters in the nation. These vehicle upfits include Light Rescue, law enforcement Emergency Service Units (S.W.A.T.), mobile command centers, deployment vehicles, fire rescue units and command vehicles among others.
In addition to the company’s EMS and Conversion divisions, First Priority Group’s electrified division (FPGe) will bring its many years of experience in the vehicle electrification arena to assist the customer base by providing a suite of services designed to assist in the planning and implementation of an electric vehicle fleet conversion project for emergency, specialty, municipal and utility fleets. As vehicle electrification continues to ramp up, FPG Electrified will concentrate on creating reliable vehicles for our core partners. This will have a profound effect on the essential workers who operate in these vehicles on a daily basis.
About First Priority Group: Established in 1998, First Priority Group (FPG) is a diversified manufacturer and dealer of emergency and specialty vehicles. FPG's Conversion Division is one of the largest upfitters of emergency command and specialty vehicles, providing custom solutions to law enforcement, emergency and commercial customers throughout the US. FPG’s EMS Division distributes new ambulances manufactured by the Demers Braun Crestline (DBC) group while manufacturing its own line of remounted ambulances. FPG Electrified was created to assist our fleet customers with an end-to-end solution to electrify their fleets and create a line of purpose-built electric emergency vehicles. Learn more at www.1FPG.com or call 1-800-526-5106.
