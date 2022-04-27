U+ Managing Partner Sean Sheppard to Host Innovation Workshop at Impact@NYC
U+ Managing Partner Sean Sheppard will share actionable venture-building insights at InnoLead's Impact@NYC conference.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U+, a leading global digital innovation company, announced today its Managing Partner, Sean Sheppard, will be presenting at InnoLead's Impact conference in New York City (Impact@NYC) on May 18 at 11:45 AM EDT. Impact@NYC is the world's top gathering of corporate innovation, strategy, emerging tech, and R&D leaders in big organizations.
Sheppard's interactive seminar—Skill-Building Workshop: How to Find Early Adopters: Initial Customer Profiling—aims to help corporate venture builders set themselves up for success in the first stage of their innovation initiatives. He will walk participants through what an initial customer profile is, why it matters, how it differs from an ideal customer profile, and what steps companies can take to identify, target, and recruit a cohort of early adopters.
"The success of any new innovation relies on adoption from an early cohort of initial customers which you can ultimately leverage for scale," says Sheppard, "I'm looking forward to helping Impact@NYC participants discover who these initial customers are, where they can be found, and how companies can talk to them in a way that gets their time and their truth—information that is vital to successfully completing the first stage of any business idea. In my experience both as a sales founder and with U+, companies that get this right are better positioned to securing the resources, support, and momentum their innovations require to gain traction."
In his session, Sheppard will unpack valuable lessons and insights he and the U+ team have learned through many years of building and launching new ventures inside large organizations. Sheppard is a globally recognized thought leader with over 20 years of experience bringing new products to market, including as a 5X sales founder with three exits. In addition to helping hundreds of startups find product-market fit and predictable revenue models, Sheppard helps global multinationals identify new applications for their existing technology portfolios, bring new products to market with profitable business models, and organize and train self-managing early product-stage sales and marketing teams.
While innovation has become more critical to the survival of even the biggest corporations facing disruptive startups, companies with the resources to do the most lack the structure and talent to innovate efficiently and effectively. To help corporations overcome these challenges, event organizer, and U+ partner, InnoLead has designed this year's Impact@NYC to focus on four key areas:
- Core innovation best practices
- Emerging technologies and new experiments
- Professional development
- Face-to-face meetings with other participants and Impact sponsors
Impact@NYC is designed for corporate leaders in innovation, strategy, design, emerging technology, R&D, and new product development roles. Along with Sean and U+, session leaders will include executives from corporations like Delta Airlines, Pfizer, Carhartt, Citi Ventures, and Williams-Sonoma.
“If you're a corporate venturing professional—or are responsible in some way for the innovation outcomes of your organization—then you won’t want to miss Sean’s session at Impact,” says InnoLead CEO Scott Kirsner. “I know he’s planning to share lots of actionable concepts that will help you shape the future of your organization.”
In addition to fireside chats, workshops, and case studies, participants are invited to attend pre-event activities and cocktail receptions, as well as breakouts full of opportunities to interact and pose questions. Impact@NYC will also offer participants opportunities to schedule 1-on-1 meetings with other participants, speakers, and sponsors.
Impact@NYC will take place on May 18 and 19, 2022, with some optional pre-event activities starting on May 17th at 2 PM. The venue is the Wythe Hotel, a converted factory in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood. InnoLead has also decided to make Impact@NYC smaller than past events, with a maximum of 125 participants. While this limit will help create more opportunities for individual meetings and smaller group discussions, it also means less tickets will be available than previously. All interested in attending Impact@NYC can register at www.innovationleader.com/impact.
About U+
U+ is a leading global digital innovation company, specializing in corporate research and development, the launch of corporate and startup innovations, and the transformation of Fortune 1000 companies’ digital ideas into real products. During the past 12 years, U+ has successfully turned more than 100 ideas into reality with total valuation exceeding $1B across multiple industries, including finance, energy, telco, health and automotive. For more information, please visit u.plus, or follow U+ on LinkedIn.
About InnoLead
InnoLead is a fast-growing media and events company with a laser focus on helping the world’s largest companies thrive. Since 2013, InnoLead has built the largest community of corporate innovation, strategy, and R&D executives in both public and private companies, helping these executives to strengthen their innovation programs; connect with useful resources, solutions, and vendors; and engage with peers inside innovative labs and workplaces around the globe. For more information about InnoLead membership and events, visit www.innovationleader.com.
Impact NYC / May 18-19, 2022