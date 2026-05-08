Hanyu Distillery Returns — A Legendary Japanese Whisky Revived in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The legendary Hanyu Distillery , once closed and known only through its rare and highly coveted bottles, is returning to the global stage. Its iconic “Card Series” of 52 bottles achieved a record-breaking $1.52 million at auction in Hong Kong, cementing its place in whisky history.Revived in 2021 at its original site with the same pot stills and craftsmanship philosophy, Hanyu produces only around 600 casks annually. As part of its return, the distillery will exhibit at Vinexpo Asia 2026 in Hong Kong from May 26 to May 28, where visitors can taste cask samples and experience its renewed identity.Through UniCask, collectors can acquire and manage Hanyu casks, with ownership tokenized and tradable, while the physical casks are stored in the distillery’s bonded warehouse. Owning a cask is not merely an investment — it is a chance to become part of the next chapter in Hanyu’s legacy.

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