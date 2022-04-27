Supply Chain Specialist OCI is the No.1 Fastest-growing Company in the UK
OCI has developed a powerful new way for companies to overcome their supply chain problems
We are solving problems for the world's biggest market”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the supply chain becomes the key to economic recovery, OCI, a supply chain specialist, is ranked as No.1 fastest-growing company in the UK, and No.3 fastest in Europe.
— Oliver Chapman
The supply chain is creaking under the strains of Covid19 and the Russian/Ukrainian crisis, creating strong inflationary pressures, but OCI is helping companies alleviate their supply-chain pressures.
The company has developed a powerful new way for organisations to overcome their supply chain challenges; commercial process outsourcing (CPO). The first-place ranking in the UK and third-place for Europe, is according to the Financial Times Europe's 1000 fastest growing companies report researched by Statista.
OCI achieved revenues of €568.3m in 2020. The company attributes its CAGR of 409.59 per cent to its ability to help companies adapt quickly and resourcefully in these turbulent times, meeting supply-chain challenges
Optimisation of the supply chain is one of the most important business challenges today. Brexit and Covid have exacerbated the issue, which is fast becoming more acute due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. OCI specialises in solving these challenges for large corporates and governments, and its CPO service has underpinned its rapid growth.
"We are solving problems for the world's biggest market," explained Oliver Chapman, CEO and founder of OCI. "Everything people have, their clothes, furniture, cars, and the food they eat was subject to a supply chain.
"Looking ahead, OCI will continue to focus its efforts on digital supply chains, as data's global trade and value will dramatically surpass that of tangible goods by 2025."
OCI empowers its clients, and notably their buyers and suppliers, to collectively overcome their supply chain issues with solutions including; contract negotiations and flexible funding.
The company's unique approach harnesses bespoke technology and business intelligence practices to automate procurement and sales processes.
Its know-how entails a broad range of internal expertise, encompassing trade experts, financiers and years of practical experience dealing with intractable supply chain issues.
About OCI:
OCI is the world’s first in commercial process outsourcing. It redesigns supply chains for organisations, to drive growth.
Working capital cycles are at their longest ever, restricting businesses’ potential for growth.
OCI harnesses technology and commercial process solutions to free working capital from supply chains.
OCI’s unique approach eases financial constraints, making businesses more agile, accelerating their growth.
Editor's note:
*According to the recent FT 1000 fastest-growing companies, OCI is the No.1 fastest-growing company in the UK, and the 3rd fastest-growing company in Europe.
The FT 1000 is the result of a joint initiative by the Financial Times and Statista, which conducted months of research, public calls for participation, intensive database research, and directly contacted tens of thousands of companies. In the end, it identified outstanding companies among millions of European enterprises.
Source:
FT 1000: the sixth annual list of Europe's fastest-growing companies - https://on.ft.com/35ceokx via @FT
Oliver Chapman is available for interviews and comments.
Contact Details: Charlotte Victoria
Tel: +447384631366
Email: cv@oci-group.co.uk
Web: www.oci-group.co.uk
