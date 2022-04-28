Business Reporter: Digital value-transformation
Why a layered and comprehensive approach is key to successLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Ali-Reza Moschtaghi and Juan Ferrara of Partners in Performance explain what the right approach to digital transformation is if an organisation aims to avoid pitfalls that typically lead to failure to deliver transformative value. Business embarking on a digital transformation journey often see the key to success in automation and the deployment of other state-of-the-art digital technologies. They regard digital solutions as panacea for all organisation flaws and inefficiencies. However, in order to leverage the full potential of technology deployments, organisations need to review their processes and procedures to identify what the root causes of these inefficiencies are. relying on valuable information from their frontline workers regarding the pain points that cause the most serious setbacks. Once processes have been streamlined, it’s time to find digital offerings best suited to solving these problems and thus creating extra value.
Selecting value-focused technology, though, is only half the story. For digital technology to better deliver on heightened organisational and customer requirements, it needs to be integrated into the business operation. This is where organisational culture and well-trained talent come into play. Unless employees are trained to deal with the new technology confidently and get the right support from IT and transformation experts, their engagement and buy-in will remain a missing ingredient of success. Only a layered approach comprising procedures, people and technology implemented comprehensively across the whole organisation can bring the kind of high returns that technology vendors pitching their solutions promise.
To learn more about how you can maximise your return on a digital transformation investments in the long term, read the article.
