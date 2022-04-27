Special Guests at Iftar - Gaussian Cleaning Robots Showcased at Albariq Equipment’s Annual Iftar Event
DUBAI, UAE, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaussian Robotics’ cleaning robots Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50 Pro, and Scrubber 75 were showcased at the annual Iftar event of Albariq Equipment, one of Gaussian’s distribution partners in the Middle East on April 19th, 2022. Gaussian’s revolutionary robotic cleaning solutions had stunned the participating experts and professionals from the regional cleaning industry.
Gaussian Robotics is dedicated to the R&D of autonomous driving and navigation technology with the aim of empowering people to work smarter. Backed by its industry-leading SLAM technology, AI-enabled environmental perception and motion control, as well as eco-conscious and ergonomic design, all of its robotics products share features of safety, ease of use, eco-friendliness, productivity-improving, and cost-efficiency.
Albariq Equipment, founded in 1995, is the regional leader of professional and industrial cleaning equipment and surface preparation machinery in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. They offer a broad range of professional cleaning equipment to facilities maintenance companies and cleaning contractors together with a strong after-sales service team.
“The UAE always wants to stay in the forefront of adopting new technologies to enhance its society and has a clear vision of leading within AI and autonomous solutions. This together with the high cleaning standards here in the UAE provides us with an opportunity to work together with our partners in the FM industry to develop professional cleaning to the next level.” Said the representative from Albariq Equipment on the advantages of promoting cleaning robots and technologies in UAE. He added: “We have been looking at various robotic and autonomous solutions for the cleaning industry for over 3 years, but we have not been satisfied with the real tangible benefits these products have offered. We are a supplier of professional cleaning equipment to the professional cleaning industry and with Gaussian Robotics as our partner, we finally feel that we have a strong product portfolio of autonomous equipment that our partners in the cleaning industry can use to maintain their projects. Both the Scrubber 50 and the big Scrubber 75 have the cleaning power needed to give a great cleaning result and the software platform from Gaussian Robotics makes mapping and operations of the machines simple for us as a partner and also for our customers.”
About Gaussian Robotics
Founded in 2013, Gaussian Robotics (Shanghai Gaussian Automation Technology Development Co., Ltd.) is one of the world’s earliest robotic companies engaged in the R&D of autonomous driving and navigation technology. 8 years after its foundation, Gaussian has developed and launched currently the world’s most comprehensive floor cleaning robot portfolio consisting of 6 product lines covering the functions of scrubbing, sweeping, vacuuming, dust mopping, sanitizing, and crystallizing. The GS cleaning robots have been deployed in thousands of commercial, institutional and industrial facilities across 43 countries and regions to deliver professional cleaning services.
In November 2021, the company announced a $188 million Series C funding jointly led by Capital Today and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
