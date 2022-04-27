DSEC and AMCM Jointly Hold Seminars on Official Statistics for Tertiary Institutions

MACAU, April 27 - The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) and the Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) held two sessions of “Official Statistics Seminar for Tertiary Institutions” in the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) and the University of Macau (UM), with the aim of enhancing the understanding of official statistics and Macao’s economic and financial statistical indicators among students of tertiary institutions. The seminars received favourable responses, with about 150 students in economics and business-related majors attending.

Attendees included Kwan Fung and Lam Mei Mei, Assistant Professors of Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences of the UM; Huang Guihai, Dean of Faculty of Business of the MPU, Professor Kwan Jim Hung and Lecturer Pang Weng Sun of the MPU; Chan Hoi Kin, Chief of the Division of National Accounts of the DSEC; and Cheang Zi Tang, Senior Economist of the Research and Statistics Department of the AMCM. At the seminars, Yu Wing Sze of the DSEC introduced the composition and principles of the Statistical Information System of Macao, as well as the main functions and survey projects of the DSEC and the AMCM. Meanwhile, Fong Chi Wai of the DSEC presented the concepts and compilation methods of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and gave a brief overview of Macao’s economic development through GDP with a focus on the changes in the local economy amid the pandemic. Moreover, Choi Sin Man of the AMCM presented the concepts, compilation and application of Financial Soundness Indicators. In addition, the methods of making enquiries about official statistics to the DSEC and the AMCM were demonstrated. The seminars included question-and-answer sessions where views on statistical indicators, ways of making statistical information enquiries, financial sector development and financial stability of Macao were exchanged among academics, students and officers of the statistical bodies.

Through organising such seminars with tertiary institutions on a continuous basis, the DSEC and the AMCM expect to deepen young people’s understanding of the operation and statistics of the official statistical bodies.