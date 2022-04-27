Beans.ai Launches a 100% FADV Integrated Recruiting Dashboard for all FXG CSP’s.
The new Beans Recruiting dashboard is the first applicant tracking system for FedEx Contractors that allows them to capture the full candidate lifecycle.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beans.ai, a , recognized leader in last mile delivery technology who recently disclosed their $17M funding, today announced the release of the Beans Recruiting Dashboard – a highly advanced tool that offers everything CSP’s need to find, recruit and hire qualified drivers, fast.
“There’s an immense driver shortage in today's competitive labor market where transportation and logistics companies are always looking for an edge to recruit the best drivers. That's where Beans Recruiting comes in. They offer everything you need to view, track and hire your drivers in real time.” - Contractor A
Vikram Sekhon, who heads up Business Development at Beans.ai said, “The Dashboard completely eliminates the need for a contractor like me to spend hours logged into First Advantage. I get real time notifications on my phone when a potential candidate has completed all background checks and they are ready to move to the next step. Speed is critical in today’s tough labor market as candidates are applying to to multiple jobs. We want to simplify staying properly staffed for our customers and the Beans Recruiting Dashboard is a major step in that direction”
“A contractor could receive up to 300 applications for 1 job. Sorting through them to make the right hire is challenging and time consuming. Contractors want a unified solution, a single business management tool that solves routing, compliance, timekeeping and recruiting for them.” said Shivam Shah, Head of Beans Recruiting. “And so that’s exactly what we can now give them”, he added.
The dashboard serves as an add-on to Beans Recruiting services - which helped over 300+ Linehaul and P&D contractors staff up in the peak of 2022. Beans.ai is proud of this tech offering
