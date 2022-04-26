Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 26, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Darisha Parker.

 

Swearing-In of Representatives-Elect Aerion Abney of the 19th Legislative District; Martell Covington of the 24th Legislative District; and Robert Schnee of the 116th Legislative District were administered by Judge Tarah Toohil.

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of two letters from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting Actuarial Notes for the Following:

  • House Bill 1671, Printer’s Number 1874, as amended by Amendment A04033; and

  • House Bill 2010, Printer’s Number 2310, as amended by Amendment A03679.

 

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

April 26, 2022

 

Resolved that,

 

Representative Covington, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee.  Representative Shusterman, Chester County, resigned.

 

Representative Covington, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.  Representative Guzman, Berks County, resigned.

 

Representative Abney, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Urban Affairs Committee.  Representative Williams, Chester County, resigned.

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Joanna McClinton

Democratic Leader

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2545   Labor and Industry

HB 2546   Labor and Industry

HB 2547   Labor and Industry

HB 2548   Labor and Industry

HB 2549   Labor and Industry

 

HB 2551   Labor and Industry

HB 2552   Finance

HB 2553   Appropriations

HB 2554   Agriculture and Rural Affairs

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 978        To Appropriations

HB 2086      To Appropriations

HB 2097      To Appropriations

HB 2159      To Appropriations

HB 2275      To Appropriations

HB 2412      To Appropriations

HB 2449      To Appropriations

HB 2496      To Appropriations

HB 2507      To Appropriations

SB 559         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 385        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1123      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1929      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1960      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2209      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2210      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2238      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2271      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2277      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2464      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2525      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2104      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 398        From Health as Committed

HB 2441      From Health as Committed

SB 317         From Health as Committed

SB 818         From Health as Amended

HB 1644      From Human Services as Amended

HB 2530      From Human Services as Committed

HB 2437      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2526      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2550      From Transportation as Amended

HR 190        From Transportation as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 38

HB 1155

HB 1641

HB 1731

HB 1830

HB 1866

HB 2214

HB 2426

SB 450

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 38

HB 1641

HB 1830

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

