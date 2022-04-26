Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 26, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Darisha Parker.

Swearing-In of Representatives-Elect Aerion Abney of the 19th Legislative District; Martell Covington of the 24th Legislative District; and Robert Schnee of the 116th Legislative District were administered by Judge Tarah Toohil.

Communications Received

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of two letters from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting Actuarial Notes for the Following:

House Bill 1671, Printer’s Number 1874, as amended by Amendment A04033; and

House Bill 2010, Printer’s Number 2310, as amended by Amendment A03679.

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

April 26, 2022

Resolved that,

Representative Covington, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee. Representative Shusterman, Chester County, resigned.

Representative Covington, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. Representative Guzman, Berks County, resigned.

Representative Abney, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Urban Affairs Committee. Representative Williams, Chester County, resigned.

Respectfully submitted,

Joanna McClinton

Democratic Leader

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 2545 Labor and Industry

HB 2546 Labor and Industry

HB 2547 Labor and Industry

HB 2548 Labor and Industry

HB 2549 Labor and Industry

HB 2551 Labor and Industry

HB 2552 Finance

HB 2553 Appropriations

HB 2554 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

Bills Recommitted

HB 978 To Appropriations

HB 2086 To Appropriations

HB 2097 To Appropriations

HB 2159 To Appropriations

HB 2275 To Appropriations

HB 2412 To Appropriations

HB 2449 To Appropriations

HB 2496 To Appropriations

HB 2507 To Appropriations

SB 559 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 385 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1123 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1929 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1960 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2209 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2210 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2238 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2271 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2277 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2464 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2525 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2104 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 398 From Health as Committed

HB 2441 From Health as Committed

SB 317 From Health as Committed

SB 818 From Health as Amended

HB 1644 From Human Services as Amended

HB 2530 From Human Services as Committed

HB 2437 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2526 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2550 From Transportation as Amended

HR 190 From Transportation as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 38

HB 1155

HB 1641

HB 1731

HB 1830

HB 1866

HB 2214

HB 2426

SB 450

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 38

HB 1641

HB 1830

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.