Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 26, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 26, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Darisha Parker.
Swearing-In of Representatives-Elect Aerion Abney of the 19th Legislative District; Martell Covington of the 24th Legislative District; and Robert Schnee of the 116th Legislative District were administered by Judge Tarah Toohil.
Communications Received
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of two letters from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting Actuarial Notes for the Following:
- House Bill 1671, Printer’s Number 1874, as amended by Amendment A04033; and
- House Bill 2010, Printer’s Number 2310, as amended by Amendment A03679.
Committees on Committees
In the House of Representatives
April 26, 2022
Resolved that,
Representative Covington, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee. Representative Shusterman, Chester County, resigned.
Representative Covington, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. Representative Guzman, Berks County, resigned.
Representative Abney, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Urban Affairs Committee. Representative Williams, Chester County, resigned.
Respectfully submitted,
Joanna McClinton
Democratic Leader
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 2545 Labor and Industry
HB 2546 Labor and Industry
HB 2547 Labor and Industry
HB 2548 Labor and Industry
HB 2549 Labor and Industry
HB 2551 Labor and Industry
HB 2552 Finance
HB 2553 Appropriations
HB 2554 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
Bills Recommitted
HB 978 To Appropriations
HB 2086 To Appropriations
HB 2097 To Appropriations
HB 2159 To Appropriations
HB 2275 To Appropriations
HB 2412 To Appropriations
HB 2449 To Appropriations
HB 2496 To Appropriations
HB 2507 To Appropriations
SB 559 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 385 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 1123 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1929 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 1960 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2209 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2210 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2238 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2271 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2277 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2464 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2525 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2104 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
HB 398 From Health as Committed
HB 2441 From Health as Committed
SB 317 From Health as Committed
SB 818 From Health as Amended
HB 1644 From Human Services as Amended
HB 2530 From Human Services as Committed
HB 2437 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2526 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2550 From Transportation as Amended
HR 190 From Transportation as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 38
HB 1155
HB 1641
HB 1731
HB 1830
HB 1866
HB 2214
HB 2426
SB 450
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 38
HB 1641
HB 1830
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.