As We Close Out Stress Awareness Month, Keep in Mind that The Apparent Solution Could be the Cause
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death for Americans with an average of 47,511 people committing suicide annually.
1 in 5 college students reported thoughts of suicide due to the stress from the increasing pressure of maintaining perfect grades and keeping up with peers
If proof is needed that suicide prevention programs and risk assessments do not work all you need to do is look at the increasing number of people taking their lives despite ever increasing mental health programs.
It is generally accepted in science and other arenas that if one applies a solution to a problem, that that problem should get better, that is, if it is the correct solution. “If,” says Diane Stein, president of CCHR in Florida, “we apply this basic premise to the field of mental health, we begin to notice that the application of psychiatric solutions – electroshock, psychotropic drugs, false imprisoning in the form of illegal seizure, and psycho-surgeries are, at best, ineffective and spurious solutions and at worst, completely destructive of lives and families.”
According to the CDC, after years of available mental-health treatment, suicide rates surged in 2018, up almost 35% from 1999 to 2018. And while after peaking in 2018, suicide rates declined in 2019 and 2020, nearly 46,000 lives were lost in 2020. This being in contradiction to increased marketing and “general acceptance” and usage of psychotropic drugs which have increased dramatically. [2,3]
As reported in the National Library of Medicine, in an article titled “Stress-Related Symptoms and Suicidal Ideation”, there is “a growing body of literature suggesting that reactions to stressful life events may increase risk for thinking about and attempting suicide.” [4]
Unfortunately, the one solution offered up most frequently in the discussion of suicide prevention is the increased screening of individuals through the use of suicide risk assessment tools. And with recent world events, the call is possibly louder due in large part to mental health advocates predictions that “suicide is likely to become a more pressing concern as the pandemic spreads and has longer-term effects on the general population, the economy, and vulnerable groups”. [5]
This call for more mental health access and funding is being heralded despite information that suicide risk assessments may be contributing to the long-term increase in suicide rates. A study of the past 40 years of suicide risk assessment research suggests that not only do these assessments not help but may actually cause harm by increasing the risk of suicide. [6,7]
“More than $160 million was spent on the marketing of mental health and addiction in 2017 which was an astronomical 8,000 percent increase from the $2 million spent just 20 years earlier,” states Stein. “And what did that buy us? A surge in suicides in 2018.”[8]
CCHR invites you to visit their offices at 109 Fort Harrison Ave. in Clearwater for a free tour of the “Psychiatry Industry of Death” museum and inform yourself of your options if you or a loved one are faced with tough decisions about mental health.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
