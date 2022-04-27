Submit Release
Mixed Up Clothing, a Children’s Fashion Brand Centered in Celebrating Diversity Launches New Collection

Mixed Up Clothing is Changing How Children Dress and See Themselves in Fashion

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA , April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mixed Up Clothing, a mission-driven children’s clothing brand centered in celebrating diversity launches at Macy’s April 2nd 2022. The brand, Mixed Up Clothing, was founded by afro-Latina designer Sonia Smith Kang, a Los Angeles-based Registered Nurse turned fashion designer and mother of four.

Designed to develop friendships through fabrics, Mixed Up Clothing presents multi-ethnic kids' clothing inspired by the textiles, cultures and people of the world. For over a decade Mixed Up Clothing has been blending materials and designs from all corners of the earth.

“My hope is that the vibrant prints and bold designs resonate with children and adults alike— and that Mixed Up Clothing inspires the next generation of changemakers”. says Sonia Smith Kang

Mixed Up Clothing has won over globe-trotting minis, influencers, fashion editors, and celebrities all over the world.

The fiercely engaged and loyal social community of Mixed Up Clothing relate to the inclusion-forward brand message. Fans of the brand are enamored with the unique fabrics, trims, and designs.

Celebrity and influencer enthusiasts of the brand include: Mykal-Michelle (ABC’s Mixedish, Disney’s Raven’s Home), Jordyn Raya James (Netflix’s Family Reunion), Jordyn Curet (ABC’s Home Economics), Sade Kimora Young (CBS’ The Neighborhood), Laya Deleon Hayes (CBS’ The Equalizer, Disney’s Raven’s Home and Doc McStuffins), Mychal-Bella Bowman (Amazon’s The Underground Railroad), Jillian Estelle (NBC’s Nightshift, Black or White movie), singer-songwriter Nancy Fifita, and popular Instagrammers Txunamy Ortiz, and Stella & Blaise Bennett.

Mixed Up Clothing inspires communities to celebrate diversity and embrace all children-regardless of background, size, hair texture, language, physical or developmental ability. "I believe when multicultural children see themselves represented, they not only feel seen, they also feel a sense of empowerment, value and inclusion.” says Sonia Smith Kang

Smith Kang and her designs aim to inspire to help encourage inclusion, improve understanding, and provide a sense of community. Sonia has been featured in numerous outlets including the Today show, The Real, NPR,Latina Magazine, iHeartMedia with Ryan Seacrest and Patty Rodriguez.

What sets Mixed Up Clothing apart is the brand’s mission to bring inspiration and pride to children’s clothing.

About Mixed Up Clothing-
Founded in 2007, Mixed Up Clothing is a children’s apparel brand dedicated to sharing the vibrant cultures of the world and creating a space where multiculturalism is highlighted and diversity is celebrated.

Mixed Up Clothing designed to develop friendships through fabrics

